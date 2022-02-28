All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 19• At approximately 11:08 a.m., troopers from the Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash on I-91 south at mile marker 16. Investigation revealed that a vehicle driven by Robert A. Poulin, 73, of Chicopee, Mass., and a vehicle driven by Nathan Curulla, 42, of Trumbull, Conn., were traveling north on I-91 when Poulin’s vehicle lost control due to road conditions and entered Curulla’s lane. Curulla’s vehicle struck Poulin’s vehicle, making contact with the driver’s side door. Both vehicles left the traveled portion of the roadway, ascended the grassy median and went over the guardrail for the southbound facing lanes, where they came to a rest facing the wrong direction. Both lanes of I-91 South were shut down while both vehicles were removed. The Vermont State Police was assisted by fire and rescue personnel along with A’s towing and Rods Towing. Two people involved in the crash were injured and transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital.
• At about 11:30 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster barracks were responding to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes on Interstate 91. Kayne Ravenna, 28, of Newfane, lost control of his vehicle while traveling northbound and rolled in the median while troopers were on scene with the initial crash. Ravenna was ejected from the vehicle. His two juvenile children were properly secured in car seats and promptly removed from the overturned vehicle by Ravenna and troopers. Putney Fire and Rescue were already on scene from the previous crash and were able to immediately render aid. Ravenna and his children sustained moderate injuries. The northbound and southbound lanes were both shut down until the vehicles were towed and the roads were treated.
Feb. 20• At appoximately 1:49 p.m., Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to respond to a report of a motor vehicle crash located on the East West Road in Dummerston. Troopers conducted an investigation, at the conclusion of which the operator, James Gardner, was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Gardner was ultimately released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Windham County Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
Feb. 22• At approximately 12:49 a.m., Vermont State Police received multiple 911 calls from a residence on Butternut Hill Road in Guilford, repeatedly screaming for help. Vermont State Police arrived on the scene and arrested Hillary Lamoureux, 44, after troopers witnessed her physically assault another household member. Lamoureux was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Lamoureux was issued a criminal citation and conditions of release prior to being lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility due to her high level of impairment. She was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
Feb. 25• At nearly 1 p.m., Windham County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Main Street in Putney for a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. It was reported that the operator of one of the vehicles fled the scene on foot. Deputies are looking for anyone who witnessed the crash or with information about the incident. All information can be directed to Corporal Bryan Jalava at 802-365-4940 or bjalava@windhamcountyvt.gov
Feb. 26• At about 3:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police stopped to provide assistance to a disabled vehicle on Interstate 91. Subsequent investigation revealed Keith Freeman, 38, of Claremont, N.H., was in possession of a controlled substance. Freeman was issued a citation for possession of and trafficking of fentanyl to appear for court and released.