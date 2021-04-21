All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 9
• At about 6:58 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Keith R. Atkins, 66, of Brattleboro, for driving with a criminally suspended license and driving under the influence. An officer observed a motor vehicle violation on Rockingham Street on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Atkins. The officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle as the vehicle made a right turn onto the New Arch Bridge. After meeting with Atkins, the officer observed signs of impairment. Atkins was ultimately arrested for DUI and driving with a suspended license. Atkins was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. At the completion, Atkins was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date. The Bellows Falls Police Department thanked the Walpole, N.H, Police Department and J&M Auto for their assistance in this matter.
April 10
• At 3:25 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 89 in Lebanon. As a result, James Douglas, 31, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant.
• At just past 6 p.m., officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department took into custody Joshua L. Wyllie, 29, of Bellows Falls, on an arrest warrant.
• At about 8:29 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Anna M. McNeill, 30, of Springfield, for driving with a criminally suspended license. McNeill’s vehicle was stopped on Westminster Street when an officer observed a motor vehicle violation. After identifying the operator as McNeill, it was discovered that her license was criminally suspended. McNeill was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. McNeill was ultimately released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
April 13
• At 3:42 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Canal Street for a report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. Further investigation revealed that Margaret D. Barrand, 75, of Brattleboro, was operating a 2017 Honda HRV when she crashed into a parked 2001 Ford truck which was unoccupied. It was discovered that Barrand was under the influence of alcohol. Barrand was placed under arrest, issued a citation and released. Barrand was ordered to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 10:30 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Julie M. Bright, 33, of Athens, for driving while suspended after the vehicle she was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. She was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
April 15
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Putney Road on an unregistered, uninsured vehicle. The operator, Reginald M. Kelley, 51, of Westminster, was found to have an outstanding warrant in Vermont. Kelley was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire. Kelley was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was held on bail and scheduled to appear in court that day for the charge of fugitive from justice.