All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 24• At about 3:58 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a reported theft. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jordan P. Davis, 27, of Brattleboro had taken several items from the business. Davis was cited into court Aug 22.
Aug. 3• At approximately 6:57 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a two-vehicle crash on Route 103 in Rockingham. One of the operators was identified as Jasper Temple, 28, of Keene, N.H. Further investigation determined Temple was impaired and he was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Temple was issued a criminal citation and released.
Aug. 5• At approximately 12:53 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a motor vehicle stuck in a ditch on Higley Hill Road in Marlboro. The operator was identified as Leonard L. Boyd, 43, of Wilmington. Boyd showed signs of impairment and he was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Boyd was later released and issued in hand a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
• At about 6:25 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an individual knocking on doors in Dummerston and stating he was “CIA.” The individual was reported to have traveled to a gas station on West River Road in Dummerston. Troopers located the individual, later identified as Nicholas Oliver, 28, of Whitehall. Investigation revealed Oliver was in possession of methamphetamine and was subsequently cited and released to appear in court.
• At approximately 9:30 p.m., Vermont State Police received a request to conduct a welfare check on two individuals reported to be in either the town of Brattleboro or Whitingham. Troopers responded to a residential address in Whitingham and made contact with Joshua L. Gilbert, 41, of Jacksonville. Further investigation at the scene revealed Gilbert violated his conditions of release by communicating with an individual with whom he had been ordered not to contact. Gilbert was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Gilbert was issued in hand a criminal citation and is to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
Aug. 6• At approximately 7:38 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ongoing disturbance/fight at a residence on White Road in Windham. Troopers responded to the scene and the investigation revealed, Joseph Foisy, 39, of Springfield, had operated a vehicle while under the influence. Foisy was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and subsequently transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for processing. He was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
• At approximately 7:38 p.m. the Vermont State Police received a call regarding an ongoing disturbance/fight at a residence on White Road in Windham. Troopers responded to the scene and the investigation revealed, Jeffrey Weitzel, 39, of Windham, committed the crime of simple assault. Weitzel was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division.
Aug. 7• At approximately 6:54 a.m. Keene, N.H. Police arrested Kaitlyn Wilkinson, 24, of Newfane, Vermont, on bench warrants.
• At approximately 10:53 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a family fight at a residence on Taylor Road in Putney. Through investigation, it was determined Rowan Lynch, 19, of Putney, caused pain or bodily injury to a family or household member. Rowan was placed into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Rowan was released on conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.