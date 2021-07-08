All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
July 6
• At 7:48 p.m., Brattleboro Police responded to a housing complex on Putney Road for a reported disturbance involving a firearm. Investigation revealed that Harley W. Blake III, 60, of Brattleboro, recklessly brandished a handgun, and pointed it at a male and their dog. Blake was located in a wooded area and taken into custody. The handgun was recovered nearby. The victim did not sustain any injuries in the incident. Blake was charged with the offenses of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, and lodged at the Brattleboro Police Department in lieu of $200 bail. He was ordered to appear in Windham County Superior Court.
July 7
• At approximately 7:10 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a vehicle over the embankment on Baker Brook Road in Newfane. Upon arrival, troopers observed a 2004 Subaru Legacy down a 50-foot embankment into a brook. The operator was identified as Sarah Cassell, 34, of Williamsville. Cassell suffered minor injuries as a result of the crash. Cassell stated that a white truck with Vermont plates ran her off the road while going around a corner. The vehicle originally stopped, but then took off. Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to call Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks. Cassell was given a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for not having an active and valid driver’s license