All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 11
• The Brattleboro Police Department was flagged down by an individual at a business on Putney Road. The victim advised that he had just been assaulted, and knew his assailant. The victim sustained minor injuries that did not require medical treatment. Homer Parker, 52, of Brattleboro, was later located, and issued a citation for simple assault. Parker will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 12
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on South Main Street for a disturbance in a parking lot. Upon arrival it was determined that Mitchell A. Garlick, 26, of Brattleboro, had destroyed another’s property, and acted in a disorderly manner. Garlick was issued a citation for unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct. Garlick will appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on a Be On The Lookout vehicle. Both Brattleboro police and Vermont State Police had received complaints that the operator, Rudy L. Martinez, 30, of Brattleboro, was impaired by drugs and was operating the vehicle. The stop was conducted on Putney Road at the intersection of Black Mountain Road. After investigation, Martinez was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. Martinez was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on a citation. Martinez will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 13
• At about noon, officers of the Brattleboro Police station responded to the cell block of the police station for a report of a prisoner, Mitchell A. Barber, 27, of Brattleboro, causing damage to his holding cell. Upon arrival it was found Barber had cause moderate damage to the sink in his cell. He was moved to another cell and restrained to prevent further damage. Barber was subsequently transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and held without bail on an unrelated charge. Barber was scheduled to be arraigned the next day on a prior criminal citation and unlawful mischief.
• The Brattleboro Police Department quarterly checks on those who are residents of Brattleboro and are on the Sex Offender Registry. During such a visit on Dec. 13, the Brattleboro Police learned that Kevin S. Oneil, 49, of Brattleboro, was not in compliance. Oneil was issued a citation for the violation, and will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 14
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were on patrol on Marlboro Avenue. Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop for a moving violation on Marlboro Road. Officers identified the operator of the vehicle to be Brian Short, 50, of Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation showed Short was operating on a criminally suspended license. During a search of the vehicle, officers located heroin, crack cocaine, and prescription pills. Short was arrested and the drugs were seized. Short was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was lodged and later released on conditions and a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department was made aware of an embezzlement incident that occurred at a business on Canal Street. Investigation into this matter revealed that an employee, Mary A. Garfield, 33, of Brattleboro, was entrusted with the task of transferring the funds that the business generated to the bank. Garfield, after taking the money from the business, stole a portion of the funds prior to depositing the money at the bank.Garfield was issued a citation for embezzlement, and will appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 16
• At about 8:44 a.m. Brattleboro Police Department officers were dispatched to a hotel on Putney Road for an active domestic assault. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Homer Parker Jr., 52, of Brattleboro had committed the offense of domestic assault. Parker was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Parker was held on lack of $2,500 bail and was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 18
• At about 8:30 p.m., Wesley Sniadecki, 24, of Prospect, Conn., was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after he was observed operating a black Chevrolet with a defective equipment on Route 100 in Dover. During the stop, a deputy sheriff noticed signs of impairment. Sniadecki was placed under arrest. Sniadecki was taken to the Wilmington Police Department and evaluated by a drug recognition expert. Sniadecki was processed and released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court at a later date. Sniadecki was cited for driving under the influence with a suspended license in an unregistered, uninsured and uninspected vehicle.
• Sometime over the weekend of Dec. 18 to 21, the Putney Pool donation bins containing deposit cans and bottles were emptied by unknown person(s). Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Jalava via email at bjalava@windhamcountyvt.gov or by phone at 802-365-4942.
Dec. 19
• At about 2 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police department responded to Main Street for report of a theft. The complainant reported Calijah B. Lindvall, 21, of Brattleboro, had just stolen approximately $40 from her. The complainant reported Lindvall had left on foot. Officers made contact with the complainant who provided a statement in regards to this incident. Lindvall was located a short time later and taken into custody. Lindvall was processed for the offense and released on conditions and a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Dec. 21
• At about 7:20 p.m., troopers from the Westminster State Police barracks were on patrol in the area of Stratton Arlington Road in Stratton when they located a vehicle off the road. Troopers learned the operator, Jonathan Mathiau, 38, of Wilmington, was traveling east on Stratton Arlington Road when he failed to properly negotiate a turn. Throughout the investigation, Mathiau displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence. Mathiau was transported to Dover Police Department where he was processed and released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ashley Cloutier, 29, of Westminster, following a 911 call reporting erratic driving. Deputy Jalava observed the vehicle and identified the driver as Ashley Cloutier. A deputy sheriff knew Cloutier’s license to be suspended from previous law enforcement interactions. Cloutier was released with a citation to appear in court at a later time. A licensed driver took control of the vehicle.
Dec. 23
• At about 1 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence for a report of a male subject threatening individuals with a knife. Upon arrival officers made contact with the subject, Shaquran A. Holcomb, 40, of Brattleboro. Brattleboro police dispatch advised Holcomb had an active warrant for his arrest. After multiple witnesses and victims were interviewed it was determined Holcomb had threatened bodily harm while brandishing a switchblade knife. There were no reported injuries. Holcomb was taken into custody and processed for the warrant and new offenses. Holcomb was held on $5,000 bail. He was issued a citation to appear in court the next day.
Dec. 24
• At about 9:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call reporting a male, Oscar Cruz, 34, of Townshend, had kicked a female down a flight of stairs and assaulted another household member. Upon arrival Cruz was not at the residence. Troopers spoke to multiple victims and through investigation determined Cruz had physically assaulted two females and left the property. Cruz was also in violation of conditions of release from a prior domestic assault. Cruz returned to the property while troopers were present. Upon further investigation Cruz was arrested and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing and was lodged at Southern State Correction Facility. Cruz is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 28 to answer for the charges of second degree aggravated domestic assault, aggravated assault, and violation of conditions of release.
Dec. 25
• The owner of The Bunker Farm in Dummerston advised the Vermont State Police that his cash/lock box was pried open and an amount of $1,000.00 was taken. It is believed that this theft occurred on Dec. 24 between the hours of 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the case officer, Trooper Eric Acevedo.