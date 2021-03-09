All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 3
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Bryse T. Gilbeau, 25, of Brattleboro, with operating a vehicle without a valid license and misuse of plates.
Feb. 4
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Omer J. Thibault, 21, of Hinsdale, with operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Feb. 6
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Haleigh M. Holmes, 19, of Winchester, N.H., with operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
Feb. 11
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Treston R. Jordan, 21, of Brattleboro, with operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license.
Feb. 17
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Cameron S. Raymond, 19, of Hinsdale, with operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Feb. 19
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Deanna M. Satchell, 32, of Brattleboro, with willful concealment.
• At 10:35 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 9 in West Chesterfield, N.H. Kevin Hescock, 66, of East Dover, Vermont, was charged with driving after revocation/suspension.
Feb. 22
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Brian D. Dixon, 39, of Hinsdale, with operating a vehicle without a valid license.
Feb. 23
• The Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to 77 Flat St., the Brattleboro Transportation Center, for a threatening complaint. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Jonathan Hart, 25, of Brattleboro had committed the offense of aggravated disorderly conduct. Hart was not on scene when police arrived. Hart was later located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 24
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Natasha A Zawistoski, 28, of Brattleboro, with operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
Feb. 25
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Jonathan M. Prentiss, 64, of Hinsdale, with issuing bad checks.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Desjah S. Vazquez, 22, of Vernon, with breach of bail.
Feb. 26
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Steven C. Patton, 32, of Winchester, N.H., with issuing bad checks.
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Alice J. Gallant, 37, of Winchester, N.H., with issuing bad checks.
Feb. 27
• The Hinsdale, N.H., Police Department cited Theodore Colehamer, 46, of Brattleboro, disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, and operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
Feb. 28
• The Brattleboro Police was dispatched to a residence on South Main Street for a family fight. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Jack Downing, 72, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of domestic assault. Downing was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Downing was issued conditions of release and released on citation to appear in court at a later date.
March 1
• At about 11:30 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence for a report of a physical altercation. Dispatch received multiple complaints of a male subject who had engaged in a fight with one of the residents and had smashed some items. Upon arrival officers made contact with the residents of the building and the identified aggressor, Ira J.Powling, 23, of Brattleboro. After conducting interviews with all witnesses present it was determined Powling had caused moderate damage to the front door of the residence and participated in a physical altercation with one of the residents. No individuals were injured during the altercation. Powling was issued a trespass warning for the residence and released on citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At 4:42 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a suspicious complaint. Officers made contact with a subject who was identified as Douglas W. Frank., 65, of Brattleboro. Further investigation revealed that Frank had been operating a motor vehicle and was under the influence of alcohol. It was also discovered that Frank had paid a female cash with the intent of receiving prostitution services. Frank was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed, issued a citation and released. Frank is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• The Brattleboro Police Department arrested Buck R. Mitchell, 29, of Brattleboro, on an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire. Mitchell was issued conditions of release, held in lieu of $15,000 cash bail and was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date.
March 3
• At 2:35 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested Robert E. Larson, 32, of Putney, for leaving the scene of an accident at Winchester Street and Ralston Street. Larson was also cited with operating a vehicle with a revoked or suspended license.
• At about 3:20 p.m. officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were on patrol on Putney Road and stopped a vehicle for an expired registration. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, Timothy P. Barbour, 57, of Brattleboro, was criminally suspended and was in violation of a court-ordered 24 hour curfew.
Barbour was issued a citation and conditions and released. Barbour was scheduled to appear in court the next day to face the charges of driving with a criminally suspended license and contempt of court.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department learned of a violation of an abuse prevention order that occurred on March 1, 2021 on Canal Street, in Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation revealed that Jose A. Torres, 36, of Brattleboro, had violated a temporary relief from abuse order when he was within 300 feet of a residence on Canal Street. Torres was arrested and charged with violation of an abuse prevention order second offense. Torres was released to Brattleboro Probation and Parole and scheduled to appear in court the next day.
March 4
• At 7:30 a.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police received a phone call from Leland & Gray High School about an irate parent. As a result, Jonathan Matyas, 39, of Jamaica, was cited with operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violating his conditions of his release.
March 6
• At about 11:30 a.m., Jeremy Kirk , 43, of Marlboro, reported that his dog was struck by a large white truck with Massachusetts plates on Higley Hill Road in Marlboro. The vehicle continued driving headed towards the area of Mount Snow or Stratton Mountain. Anyone with more information about this incident is encouraged to call the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600
• The Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen snowmobile that was taken from Glebe Mountain Road in Windham. The report from the victim stated that the snowmobile was stolen from a snowmobile trailer at about 9:30 a.m. March 4. The snowmobile is a 2013 orange Skidoo MXZ 800 with registration 4458F. The subjects arrived at the house in a gold SUV in which three people got out of, two males and a female. One male was wearing a black hoodie with an American flag on the back and orange gloves. Anyone with more information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
March 7
• At 10:48 p..m, troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont Route 30 and Turkey Mountain Road in Jamaica.
When troopers arrived on scene, EMS had transported the operator to Grace Cottage Hospital in Townshend. Troopers met with the operator, identified as Tayler Smith, 26, of Keene, N.H., at Grace Cottage. Smith showed signs of alcohol impairment and was administered standardized field sobriety tests. Smith was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI upon his release from the hospital. Smith was transported to the Winhall Police Department for processing and was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division, at a later date.