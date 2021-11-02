All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 21• At about 3:53 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kristen S. Smithwick, 35, of Falmouth, Mass., for negligent operation, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident. Bellows Falls Dispatch received numerous calls regarding an erratic driver traveling northbound on Route 5 in Westminster almost into Bellows Falls. The vehicle was described as being all over the road and traveling at a high rate of speed. It was also reported that there was damage to the front of the vehicle. Officers located the vehicle on Atkinson Street and made contact with operator, Smithwick. Signs of impairment were observer and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. At the conclusion of the tests, Smithwick was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and negligent operation. It was subsequently discovered that Smithwick had struck a street sign causing damage on Route 5 in Westminster in the area of a local automotive shop and failed to notify anyone regarding this. Smithwick was additionally charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
• At 5:48 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested a youthful offender — an 18-year-old from Media, Pa. — after the youthful offender was observed passing the deputy from behind at 88 mph all the while the youthful offender’s hands were not on the steering wheel and not watching the roadway while having a conversation with the passenger of the vehicle. The youthful offender was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Family Division at a later date and issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
Oct. 22• At about 8 p.m., the Vermont State Police was advised of a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Troopers arrived on scene and it was discovered that Anthony Smith, 58, of Saxtons River, was in violation of a relief from abuse order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks. Smith was later released with a criminal citation and conditions to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 24• Just after midnight, a trooper with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 91 in Guilford at a high rate of speed. The operator was identified as Haylie Asselin, 22, of Chicopee, Mass. She was subsequently arrested and cited to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 25• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony J. Derosa, 39, of Amherst, N.Y., after he was observed traveling 60 mph within a 30-mph zone on Route 11 in Londonderry. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court: Criminal Division. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
Oct. 27• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ryan K. Duddy, 22, of Manchester Center, after he was observed passing three vehicles in the opposite lane of travel, almost causing a head-on collision on Route 11 in Londonderry. He was charged with negligent operataion and released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court: Criminal Division. He was also issued a traffic ticket for limitations on passing.
• At approximately 6:10 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Westminster Street for a motor vehicle violation. After an investigation, Alicia Getch, 35, of Westminster, was arrested for DUI. Getch was cited to appear in court at a later date and released to a sober party.