All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 29• At about 1:20 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Belmont Avenue for a disorderly complaint. Staff reported that Kyle Hamilton, 22, of Brattleboro, who had been trespassed from the business, was there causing a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found a physical fight taking place between staff and Hamilton. Hamilton was arrested for disorderly conduct and unlawful trespass. No one sought medical treatment as a result of this incident. Hamilton was later released with a citation, and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Jan. 30• The Brattleboro Police Department took a theft report from an acquaintance of Meghan E. Baldinelli, 27, of Winchester, N.H. They told police that Baldinelli had stolen a phone from their residence on South Main Street after she stayed there with them for a short period of time. Baldinelli was located in New Hampshire where she was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for grand larceny.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Grove Street for a report that a resident returned home to find Leonard Kaleta, 36, of Brattleboro, inside their apartment, who then fled. Kaleta was located at his residence. He was subsequently issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for unlawful trespass.
Feb. 1• At about 10:38 p.m. Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks responded to a report of a male, with a notice against trespass, who was refusing to leave the Cortina Inn in the Town of Rutland. Police identified the man as Jude Mischke, 53, of Putney. Mischke was removed from the hotel by police earlier the same evening. Mischke was arrested for Unlawful Trespass and later released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 5• At about 7:03 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a hotel on Canal Street for citizen dispute. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Lauren Donovan, 41, of Brattleboro committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Donovan was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. Donovan was issued conditions of release and released on a citation to appear in court on Feb. 7.
Feb. 8• Officers from the Brattleboro Police were assigned a vandalism complaint at a residence on South Street in Brattleboro. After an investigation, it was determined that Bobby Ray Smith Jr., 51, of Brattleboro, committed the offense of unlawful mischief. Smith was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 9 • At about 6 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a report of a subject violating a trespass order at a business on Canal Street. The subject, identified as Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 36, of Wilmington, was located nearby. Investigation revealed that Abdul-Kareem was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release which prohibit him from being in Brattleboro, with the exception of verified exceptions for appointments. It was also determined that he had been in violation of a curfew condition set by the court, after investigation revealed that he had been present on Marlboro Avenue earlier in the morning. Abdul-Kareem was cited to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 12• At about 8:43 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a location on South Main Street for a reported trespassing complaint involving a female that was refusing to leave the property. Upon arrival, Officers made numerous attempts to persuade the female, identified as Jane A. Read, 72, of Brattleboro, to leave, however, she refused. Read was subsequently arrested, and provided a ride to another location where she was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 13• At about 7:18 p.m., Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks responded to a domestic dispute in Jamaica. During the investigation it was determined that Kayla Munson, 32, of Jamaica, had assaulted a household member. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police barracks for processing. She was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility after indicating that she would not report to court on Feb. 14 as directed by the judge.
Feb. 14• At about 11:45 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along Route 30 near Windham Hill Road in Townshend. Investigation revealed that a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Evans Amsden, 42, of Townshend, was turning onto Route 30 from Windham Hill Road when it collided with a 2019 Volkswagen Golf, driven by Julie Isaacs, 47, of Windham, that was traveling along Route 30. No injuries reported.
Feb. 15• At about 3:30 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gabriel Clark, 20, of Brattleboro after the vehicle he was operating was observed to be traveling 88 mph in the posted 50 mph speed zone on Route 30 near West Townshend. Clark was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
• At 4:03 p.m., Vermont Fish and Game officials had called for assistance on a traffic stop on Hartley Hill Road, in Saxtons River. The Vermont State Police responded to assist. The operator was identified as Ryan Goodrich, 36, of Westminster, who had a criminally suspended license. During the investigation and search incident to arrest, Goodrich was found to be in possession of several bags of fentanyl/heroin and drug paraphernalia. Goodrich was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and photographs, where more bags of fentanyl were located on his person. Goodrich was given a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date for possession of fentanyl/heroin and trafficking fentanyl.
Feb. 17• At about 9:52 p.m. state police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 at mile marker 21 in the town of Putney. Investigation determined that Curtis Davis, 33, of Bellows Falls, was driving his 2015 Dodge Ram when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a guardrail. Police discovered that Davis had also been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Davis was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court at a later date to answer to the above charge.