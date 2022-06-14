All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 27• At about 2:23 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department working a Governor’s Highway Safety Click it or Ticket campaign detail conducted a motor vehicle stop on Rockingham Street for a motor vehicle violation. After stopping the vehicle, the operator was identified as Joseph Hughes, 57, of Brattleboro. Hughes’ license was discovered to be criminally suspended in Vermont. Hughes was arrested and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. At the completion of processing Hughes was issued a citation to appear in court July 12. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted with this incident by deputies from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.
• At about 11:47 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Summer Street for a motor vehicle violation. After stopping the vehicle, the operator was identified as Dennis Mayotte, 35, homeless. Mayotte’s license was discovered to be criminally suspended in the State of Vermont. Mayotte was arrested and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. At the completion of processing, Mayotte was issued a citation to appear in court July 12.
May 28• At about 11:25 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Daniel J. Carr, 31, of Bellows Falls, for driving under the influence for a second time and cruelty to a child. Carr’s vehicle was stopped on Morgan Street after an officer observed a motor vehicle violation. After meeting with Carr, indicators of impairment were observed. Standardized field sobriety tests were administered, and at the conclusion of the tests Carr was arrested for DUI and cruelty to a child. Carr was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. At the completion, he was issued a citation to appear in court on July 12. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office with regards to this incident.
June 8• At approximately 5:30 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean P Jacques, 28, of West Suffield, Conn., after the vehicle he was operating was found to be traveling at 88 mph in the 55 mph work zone on I-91 near exit 6 in Rockingham. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued traffic tickets for the civil speeding violation and operating without a valid license.