All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 9• At approximately 1 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kevin Cameron, 56, of Brattleboro, on an active instate arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division. Officers located Cameron at the Waypoint Center where he was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department. Cameron was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail. Cameron was additionally issued a Vermont Municipal Violation Complaint for possessing an open container of alcohol. On Oct. 11, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers again contacted Cameron at the Waypoint Center after discovering that he had failed to appear as previously ordered and he again had an active arrest warrant. Cameron was again transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department, and then to Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of $200 bail.
Oct. 15• At about 5:18 p.m., Raymond E. Monty III, 32, of Bellows Falls, was stopped on Green Street by an officer from the Bellows Falls Police Department due to Monty’s driving privilege being criminally suspended. Monty was also found to be on court-ordered conditions of release, in which Monty was ordered not to operate a motor vehicle with a suspended license and not to engage in criminal behavior. Monty was arrested, processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department, and issued a citation to appear at a later date.
Oct. 17• At 8:43 p.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to Westminster Street for a report of a motor vehicle rollover. After an investigation Brieanna Holiday, 32, of Westminster, was arrested for DUI 2, criminal refusal, and grossly negligent operation. Holiday was cited to appear in court, and released to a sober party.
Oct. 21• At 8:59 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 11 and Route 100 North in Londonderry. It was determined that a 2014 Dodge Caravan driven by Jeremy Chaplin Jr., 23, of Bennington, had crossed into the oncoming lane of traffic, colliding head-on with a 2000 Chevrolet Malibu. Both operators and a single passenger were wearing their seat belts and didn’t require medical attention. As a result of this investigation, Chaplin was issued two citations for driving on roadways laned for traffic: Accident resulting, as well as operating without a license. Both vehicles were towed from the scene via Benny’s Towing of Chester.