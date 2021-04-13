All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Jan. 13
• The Brattleboro Police Department received a call in regards to a credit card that was stolen sometime in November 2020. The victim stated he had found fraudulent charges on his credit card from a business on Canal Street. After an investigation it was determined that Cheri Lacount, 40, of Keene, N.H., committed the offense of providing false tokens. Lacount was later found and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
March 21
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Winter Court in Brattleboro for a report of two males fighting. Subsequent investigation revealed Jessica Reeves, 25, of Brattleboro, had committed the offense of reckless endangerment when she fired a rifle into the walls of the residence. There were no injuries from the incident. Reeves was later cited and will appear in court at a later date.
March 28
• At approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop on Route 12 in Swanzey, N.H. As a result, Dennis Donaldson, 33, of Brattleboro, was arrested for driving after revocation/suspension and misuse of plates.
March 30
• Just after midnight, the Brattleboro Police Department received a 911 call with an open line. There was some type of dispute occurring. Investigation revealed that Larry Barrows, 61, of Brattleboro, engaged in a physical altercation with a male victim at a residence on Marlboro Road. The victim received no reported injuries. Barrows was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of aggravated disorderly conduct.
April 1
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Vernon Street in Brattleboro for defective equipment, failure to maintain lane and failure to signal. The operator of the vehicle was identified as John D. Mudge Jr., 42, of Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation revealed Mudge’s driver’s license was criminally suspended in Vermont, he was violating conditions of release by operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, and he was in possession of cocaine and prescription medication that was not his. Mudge was given a new set of conditions of release, cited and released. Mudge was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
April 2
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to Old Ferry Road to investigate a suspicious report of persons sleeping in a vehicle. Steven Miller, 34, of Brattleboro, was identified as one of the occupants of the vehicle. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Miller for being in possession of fentanyl, a controlled and regulated drug. Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was processed and subsequently cited to appear in court at a later date.
April 4
• At approximately 7:30 p.m., New Hampshire State Police conducted a traffic stop at Route 9 and Cady Lane in Chesterfield, N.H. As a result, Nathaniel Hurley, 22, of Brattleboro, was arrested on bench warrants.
April 6
• At just before midnight, troopers with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash near the Westminster Station Market on US Route 5 in Westminster. Investigation determined that Troy Franklin, 46, of Bellows Falls, crashed into a guardrail and fencing along US Route 5 in Westminster. Franklin displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUI and negligent operation. Franklin’s passenger was transported to Springfield Hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash. Franklin was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court- Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges. Troopers were assisted on scene by Westminster Fire, Golden Cross Ambulance, Bellows Falls Police Department, and Walpole NH Police Department.