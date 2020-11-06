All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 14
• A Vermont registered Chevrolet Tahoe was stopped on Route 100 in Dover for a motor vehicle violation. The operator of the vehicle, Christopher Bodisher, 38, of Dover was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Sept. 28
• The Dover Police Department received a complaint of a theft from a West Dover residence. Following an investigation, Melinda Thayer, 39, of West Dover, was cited with unlawful trespass, petit larceny, possession of cocaine and violation of conditions of release. Thayer had been employed as a house keeper but had entered the premises at times when she was not to perform services. Thayer also allowed others to enter the premises during these times. While in the home she admitted to using cocaine which is a violation of her conditions of release on prior charges. Items from the home were also missing. Thayer was cited to appear in court on the above charges.
Sept. 30
• The Dover Police Department received information that a subject was at a home in East Dover despite having conditions of release issued by the Chittenden County Court requiring a 24 curfew at a home in Hardwick, Vermont. Timothy Barrett, 29, of Hardwick, was cited for violation of conditions of release and transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and lodged pending an arraignment on the charge of violation of conditions of release. On September 26, information was received that Barrett was again in Dover. There was also an active arrest warrant for Barrett at that time and he was transported to SSCF again for lack of $5,000 bail. On September 30, a subject arrived at the Dover Police Department to pick up Barrett’s belongings which were left after his September 26 arrest. It was determined that Barrett was a passenger in the vehicle. Barrett’s conditions of release from Chittenden County were still in place. Barrett was cited for violation of conditions of release and transported to SSCF.
Oct. 19
• Dover Police observed a black Mazda operating on Tannery Road. It was observed that the vehicle was being operated by John Galaske, 43, of Whitingham. Galaske was known to have a criminal suspended driver’s license. Galaske was cited to appear in court on the charge of driving with a suspended license. On October 27, the same vehicle and operator were observed traveling on Route 100. Galaske was again cited for the same date on the charge of driving with a suspended license.
• The Hinsdale (N.H.) Police Department arrested Christopher J. Waite, 44, of Brattleboro, and cited him with second degree assault.
• The Vermont State Police stopped Morgan Powers, 38, of Brattleboro, on Interstate 91, Exit 3 northbound. She is cited to appear court at a later date for driving with a suspended license.Oct. 24
• The Hinsdale (N.H.) Police Department arrested Amanda D. Moore, 38, of Hinsdale and cited her with domestic violence, simple assault.
• At about 6:50 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on Western Avenue and the intersection of the Interstate 91 north onramp. Investigation revealed that Denise Martelle, 54, of Brattleboro, operating a Nissan Maxima, rear ended a Subaru CrossTrek, which was operated by Amy Newton, 43, of Putney. Investigation also revealed that the crash was due to Martelle operating at a speed in excess of the speed limit, and operating her vehicle in a negligent manner. Martelle also attempted to leave the scene prior to police arriving. Newton was treated by EMS on scene. Martelle was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department to assess her injuries. Martelle was issued several tickets, along with a citation for leaving the scene of a crash and negligent operation. Martelle will appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 25
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were conducting traffic enforcement on Cedar Street when they stopped Thomas J Houle Jr. 41, of Dummerston, for a traffic violation. Investigation revealed Houle was operating the vehicle while his license was under criminal suspension in Vermont for refusing to provide a breath sample during a DUI investigation. Houle was arrested and later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 27
• At about 6 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence for a report of a disorderly male subject. The complainant reported the male, later identified as Omi Perez, 36, of Brattleboro, kicked in the back door and was currently outside screaming. Upon arrival officers spoke with several witnesses, some of whom had been woken up by the commotion. Perez was no longer in the area. The rear door of the apartment was found to have sustained minor damage but was still secure. Perez had not gained entry into the residence or harmed any of the occupants. Perez was later located and taken into custody. He was processed for the offenses and released on conditions and a citation to appear in court the next day.
• At 8 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Canal Street. During the motor vehicle stop a passenger in the vehicle, Billie Joe Hudgins, 42, of Brattleboro, was found to be in violation of her court ordered conditions of release. Hudgins was arrested and transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Hudgins was fingerprinted, photographed, and issued a citation. Hudgins was released on conditions of release and was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
Oct. 28
• At about 11:51 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bullock Street and Green Street. Police had Green Street shut down for about one hour. One of the parties involved was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Oct. 29
• At 11 a.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 65-mph zone on Interstate 91 in Dummerston. As a result. Emmanuel Queen, 27, of Fayette, Mississippi, was arrested and cited with excessive speed and driving under the influence.
• At 11:45 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a report that a driver was striking road signs at Park Place and Putney Road. Officers located the vehicle on Main Street with the operator, Robert K. Jones, 46, of New Ipswich, N.H., unresponsive inside. The Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc responded to the scene, and Jones and a passenger were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Main Street was completely shut down for a short time so that EMS could get access to the vehicle and officers could conduct their investigation. Once he was cleared by hospital personnel, Jones was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was processed for driving under the influence of drugs and leaving the scene of an accident.
Nov.3
• Following a fraud investigation that occurred in March 2020, Miriam Malave-Muniz, 27, of West Dover was cited with accessory after the fact. Malave-Muniz reportedly had knowledge of the forged checks from a previous case and lied during sworn statements of her knowledge of the facts.