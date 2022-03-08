All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 25• At approximately 10:52 p.m., Vermont State Police received multiple reports of a vehicle traveling the wrong direction on I-91. Troopers successfully located and stopped the vehicle at mile marker 19 in Putney. The operator, William Nutter, 44, from Shirley, Mass., showed multiple signs of impairment and was placed under arrest for negligent operation and suspicion of DUI. Nutter was released to Southern State Correctional Facility and was held till sober. Nutter was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
March 2• On Feb. 25 at approximately 5:50 p.m., the Vermont State Police were advised of a possible violation of a relief from abuse order. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Jacob J. Reilly, 35, of Newfane, was in violation of a relief from abuse order. Reilly was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Reilly was subsequently released and issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
March 3• At approximately 12:12 p.m., Jillian Valerio, 26, of Brattleboro, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after the deputy observed her vehicle traveling up behind him at 99 mph in the posted 65 mph speed zone. Valerio was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. She was also issued a ticket for excessive speed, which carries a potential waiver penalty of $517.
March 5• At approximately 5 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks discovered a motor vehicle disabled on I-91 southbound, in Putney. Teresa R. Hughes, 43, of Lynx, Ohio was identified as one of the operators of the vehicle. During the investigation troopers observed Hughes to display indicators of impairment. Hughes was ultimately taken into custody for driving under the influence and transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. While in the process of giving the other occupant of the vehicle, 56-year-old Joseph L. Hughes, of Lynx, Ohio a courtesy ride, he too admitted to be in operation of the vehicle and was determined to be intoxicated. Joseph Hughes was subsequently transported to the State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. After processing, Teresa and Joseph Hughes were issued separate citations to appear in Brattleboro Superior Court — Criminal Division for driving under the influence.
• At about 6:09 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested William J. Cayton III, 27, of Jamaica, Vt., for driving without a valid license and a warrant.
March 6• At approximately 1:35 a.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Garfield Drive for a report of a subject that was out of control. The subject was identified as Casey O’Brien, 22, of Brattleboro. It was learned that O’Brien had an active warrant for his arrest in the state of Vermont. When officers attempted to arrest O’Brien for the warrant, O’Brien immediately began to resist their efforts. O’Brien fought with officers until he was ultimately taken into custody, according a police report. O’Brien was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was held in lieu of $400 bail. He was scheduled to appear at the Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the arrest warrant and charges of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• At approximately 7:20 p.m., the Vermont State Police came upon a vehicle blocking the intersection of the Route 5 and Alice Holway Drive in Putney. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Kevin Weiser, 65. of Unity, Maine. An investigation revealed that Weiser was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI. Weiser was transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks where he was processed for the above charge and released to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a later date.