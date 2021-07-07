All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 12• At about 7:53 a.m. on Route 30 in Townshend, Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a disagreement between Grant Bercik, 33, of Dover, and Kyle Farace, 35, of Londonderry. Upon arrival and investigation, Grant Berick was cited to appear in court for unlawful mischief.
May 13
• Vermont State Police Troopers responded to 593 Rockingham Road in Rockingham for an unrelated incident. While on scene investigating the unrelated incident, Steven Werbin, 59, of Rockingham, approached Troopers. Shortly thereafter, Troopers learned Werbin had an active arrest warrant. Werbin was taken into custody on the warrant. He was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility without incident.
June 8• At 6:33 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a call reporting someone entered a business on Route 121 in Westminster without the owner’s permission. Through investigation, it was determined Michel Laliberte, 68, of Rockingham, had committed the offense of unlawful trespass. Laliberte was subsequently cited to appear in court.
June 21• At 8:30 a.m. in Keene, N.H., the New Hampshire State Police arrested Ryan Blair, 32, of Wilmington, Vt., for bench warrants.
June 23• At about 5:10 p.m. in Westmoreland, N.H., the New Hampshire State Police arrested Sara Richmond, 28, of Bellows Falls, Vt., for driving with a revoked or suspended license and an unregistered vehicle.
June 30• At just past 4 p.m., officers with the Keene Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Chesterfield Road. As a result, Ryan R. Heisler, 35, of Chesterfield, was arrested and cited with DUI — impairment.
July 1• At just past 6:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle into a light pole at the welcome center on Interstate 91 in Guilford. As a result, Michael Pawlowski, 52, of Wallingford, Conn., was arrested and cited with driving under the influence and negligent operation of a vehicle.
• Jule Bright, 34, of Athens, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after she was stopped for speeding and using a cell phone while driving. During the stop it was discovered that Julie is criminally suspended from driving in Vermont and is currently out on court-ordered conditions of release. She was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date. She also was issued a traffic ticket for the cell phone violation.
July 2• On May 9, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a two-car crash on Route 9 in Marlboro that resulted in an altercation. Troopers determined following the collision, Joshua Gilbert, 40, of Brattleboro, got out of his vehicle and assaulted the other driver. As a result, Gilbert was cited with simple assault and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.
July 3• At about 2:53 a.m., the Vermont State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 91 southbound for a marked lanes violation. While speaking with the operator, Michelle Rodriguez, 22, of Dummerston, Troopers observed signs of impairment. Rodriguez was subsequently placed under arrest for driving under the influence. Rodriguez was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing.
• At about 10:20 p.m. Troopers with the Vermont State Police were asked to perform a welfare check on a juvenile in Dummerston. Investigation revealed Aristeo Henoc Montes De Oca, 42, of Dummerston, had assaulted a juvenile at a residence on Leverwood Lane. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks for processing. He was released with conditions and ordered to appear in court.
July 4• Nicholas Riendeau, 29, of Bellows Falls, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office following a stop for speeding on Rockingham Road in Rockingham. During the stop, an open container of alcohol was observed in the vehicle and signs of impairment were noted. Nicholas was subsequently taken into custody and processed at the Bellow Falls Police Department. He was later released to a sober individual on a citation to appear in court at a later date. Nicholas also was issued tickets for speeding and drinking while driving.
July 5• At about 3:38 a.m., Troopers with Vermont State Police were notified of a one car motor vehicle crash on Route 30 in Jamaica. The operator, David Bernstein, 34, of Londonderry, reportedly left on foot and was later located and evaluated by rescue before being brought back to the scene of the crash. Investigation revealed Bernstein was impaired to the slightest degree while operating his vehicle. He was processed at Winhall Police Department for suspicion of DUI and issued a criminal citation to appear in court.
• At about 9:55 a.m., Vermont State Police received several calls in regards to a red truck, hauling a Jamco trailer, that was driving all over the road on Interstate 91 and almost hit several vehicles. Troopers with the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop with a red SUV, hauling a trailer. Subsequent investigation led to finding the operator was operating the vehicle under the suspicion of intoxicating liquors. The operator, Samantha Campbell, 30, of Centerville, Mass., was placed under arrest for DUI #1 and refusal, and brought back to the Westminster barracks for processing.