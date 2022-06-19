All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 15
• At about 3:32 p.m., Vermont State Police Dispatch received a call to report an assault at the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham. Investigations revealed that the accused, David F. Polito, 30, of Derry, N.H., physically assaulted Daniel A. Braley, 42, of Springfield, following a verbal altercation. Polito was released with a criminal citation to appear in court on July 26 for simple assault.
June 18
• At about 4:05 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a call from a concerned citizen about a person slumped over in a parked car by the intersection of Route 121 and Route 35 in Grafton. Troopers arrived and contacted Altanai Winston, 26, of Springdale, N.C., who showed multiple signs of impairment. Subsequent Investigation revealed Winston to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Winston was arrested for suspicion of DUI and was transported to theWestminster Barracks for processing. Winston was later released and cited to appear in court July 5 for DUI.
• At about 6:21 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a concerned citizen reporting an erratic operator on Interstate 91 northbound near mile marker 28 in Westminster. State Police located and stopped the erratic operator and identified him as Evan S. Parro, 27, of Keene, N.H. Investigation revealed that Parro had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Parro was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Parro was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in court July 5 for DUI.