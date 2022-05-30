All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 2
• At about 1:46 p.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of a possible violation of court-ordered conditions of release. Further investigation revealed Teresa Bratton, 22, of Townshend, was in operation of a motor vehicle while her license was criminally suspended and while having conditions not to operate a motor vehicle. Bratton was cited for the above charges on May 18 and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28 to answer to the charges of driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of conditions of release.
May 5
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Main Street for a report of a highly intoxicated individual. Upon arrival, police contacted the female inside of a business. The female provided a false name, however was eventually identified as Ashley Watson, 35, of Montpelier. Watson refused to leave the property, and was placed under arrest. Watson physically resisted arrest, and became assaultive towards police. Watson was also found to be in violation of court-ordered conditions of release. It was also found that Watson had allegedly stolen merchandise from a nearby store. Watson was issued a citation and court-ordered conditions of release. Watson was scheduled to appear in court the next day.
May 8
• Between the dates of May 8 and 11, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were routinely contacted regarding a male subject exposing and touching himself, in an inappropriate manner, in public. Subsequent investigation found that Peter Labreck of Wilder had, on multiple occasions, exposed himself to strangers and acted in a lascivious manner. Labreak was located on May 11 and taken into custody for the offense of lewd and lascivious conduct. Labreck was processed and released on a citation to appear in court on May 12 to answer to the charge.
May 20
• At about 3:15 p.m., officers from the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Edward Heights for a report of violation of condition of release. Officers arrived in the area and after an investigation it was determined Julie A. Engstrom, 39, of Greenfield, Mass., committed the offense of criminal contempt. It was also learned that Engstrom had two active Vermont arrest warrants. Engstrom was located and arrested. Engstrom was transported back to the Brattleboro Police Department where she was fingerprinted and photographed. Engstrom was held on lack of $1,000 bail and was scheduled to appear in court on May 23.
May 21
• At about 12:04 a.m., New Hampshire State Police arrested Kelly Christie-Gould, 51, of Westminster, for driving under the influence.
May 23
• At about 8:08 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on U.S. Route 5 in Westminster, reporting a family fight in progress. State Police arrived on the scene and determined that 39-year-old Coral J. Paige, 39, of Bellows Falls, assaulted two juveniles and then left the scene intoxicated. Vermont State Police later located Paige at a residence in Bellows Falls and arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, two counts of simple assault, and reckless endangerment. Paige was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a future date to answer to the above charges.
May 25
• At about 9:17 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Jessica R. Reeves, 26, of Newport, N.H., on an active in-state arrest warrant issued by Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division. An officer conducted a motor vehicle stop on Hapgood Street and identified the operator of the vehicle as Reeves. It was subsequently discovered that she had an active arrest warrant. Reeves was taken into custody and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department. She was ultimately lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of about $101 bail.
May 26
• At about 9:32 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Route 30 in Dummerston. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Amanda DeBisschop, 33, of Townshend, was found to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. DeBisschop was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. DeBisschop was released with a citation to appear in court on June 28.
May 27
• At about 7:16 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a burglary that took place at a private building located in Putney. Investigation revealed Brian Brownell, 39, of Bellows Falls, and Jeffrey Burke, 41, of Athens, were allegedly responsible for the burglary and located and taken into custody. Brownell and Burke were transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Brownell was charged with burglary, violation of conditions, grand larceny, and driving with a suspended license. Burke was charged with burglary, possession of crack cocaine, and grand larceny. Burke and Brownell are scheduled to appear in court on May 31. Both men were lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.