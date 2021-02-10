All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 2
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a residence on Putney Road for a possible shooting that had occurred. When police arrived they found there was a gun fired on the property. After an investigation took place police executed a search warrant on Feb. 5 and multiple guns were seized. Police also arrested Melvin Harris, 44, of Brattleboro. Harris was cited to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges of reckless conduct, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine.
Feb. 4
• At 9:12 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a local residence for a report of a verbal dispute. Upon arrival, police spoke with the female complainant who advised she had been verbally arguing with her boyfriend, Francis J. Macie, 46, of Brattleboro since yesterday. The complainant also reported that she had been physically assaulted by Macie about two weeks ago and did sustain an injury at that time. Macie was arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Brattleboro police station where he was processed for the offense. Macie was later released on conditions and a citation to to appear in court the next day.
Feb. 6
• At about 3 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a male who appeared to be unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle on Old Depot Road in Putney. The male subject was confirmed to be the operator and he was identified as Thomas Wheeler, 36, of Putney. An investigation revealed that Wheeler was impaired and he was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. It was also discovered that Wheeler’s license was criminally suspended. Wheeler was transported to the State Police Westminster Barracks where he was processed for the charges and released to appear in court at a later date.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were on patrol on Putney Road and conducted a motor vehicle stop for an equipment violation on a blue truck. The driver was identified as Louis Robinson, 59, of Chesterfield, N.H. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Robinson for driving under the influence. Robinson was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department where he was later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.