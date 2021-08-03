All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 28
• At about 7:43 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a location on Walnut Street for a trespassing complaint. Investigation revealed that Kenneth Ganem, 65, of Brattleboro, acted in a threatening and disorderly manner by yelling and directing profanity at an employee. Ganem was located, and issued a citation for the offense of disorderly conduct. He was ordered to appear in court at a later date.
July 1
• At 11 a.m., on officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a vehicle stop on Rockingham Street. As a result, Ryan C. Wilbur, 34, of North Clarendon, was taken into custody and cited with operating a vehicle with a criminally suspended license and violation of the conditions of his release.
July 2
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a parking lot on Putney Road for a report of a physical fight between two males. Investigation revealed that David Flood, 58, of Brookline, and Theodore Gray, 56, of Brattleboro, had a physical altercation in a public parking lot after a road rage incident on Putney Road. Neither individual sustained any serious injury, and both declined medical attention. Both were issued citations for disorderly conduct and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
July 6
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to John Seitz Drive for a vandalism complaint. When police arrived they found a female had smashed the windshield of a vehicle. The female was later identified as Anastasia King, 22, of Brattleboro. On July 14, police located and arrested King for the incident. King was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
July 7
• At about 8:42 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Gideon Toussaint, 40, of Bellows Falls, on an active instate arrest warrant and for driving with a criminally suspended license. While attempting to locate Toussaint on the arrest warrant Toussaint came driving into the locations the officers were located. Officers were aware that Toussaint’s license was criminally suspended. Toussaint was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Toussaint was ultimately transported to Southern State Correctional Facility in lieu of bail by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office. Toussaint was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
July 9
• At about 10:16 p.m., Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Whitingham. Troopers began their investigation at a neighboring residence where the victim found safety. This investigation determined that David Powell, 67, of Whitingham, had assaulted a household family member. Powell had fled the scene prior to the arrival of troopers, who were unable to locate him despite a search of the area. Troopers completed an arrest warrant for Powell, which was issued on July 15. He was charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault. Shortly thereafter, Powell turned himself in to the local criminal court.
July 13
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a motel on Putney Road for a reported disturbance. Investigation revealed that Mark Ripa, 59, of Brattleboro, propositioned and paid a female in hopes for sex, instigating an argument. Ripa was issued a citation for soliciting prostitution. Ripa will appear in court at a later date.
July 16
• Logan Fletcher, 22, of Guilford, was arrested following an investigation started in January. The Brattleboro Police Department was notified of a sexual assault that had occurred in a motel on Canal Street in September 2020. Fletcher was released on a citation to appear in court on July 16.
• The Brattleboro Police Department conducted a search warrant on a residence at an apartment complex on Putney Road. Police recovered a small amount of crack cocaine, along with about 12.2 ounces of a white powder substance suspected to be cocaine. Police also located a small amount of amphetamines. The apartment owner, Darlene Derby, 49, of Brattleboro, was subsequently placed under arrest for trafficking cocaine and possession of amphetamines. Derby was processed at the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was released on a citation and conditions of release. Derby was scheduled to appear in court. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information in regards to drug activity related to this apartment is encouraged to call the Brattleboro Police Department, and leave a message for Officer Brad Penniman.
July 21
• Rafael Jaquez, 26, of North Bergen, N.J., was arrested for negligent operation by the Windham County Sheriff's Office after the vehicle he was operating was observed traveling 67 miles per hour into the oncoming lane of traffic within a 30-mph zone on Route 11 in Londonderry. He was released on a citation to appear in court at a later date and issued a ticket for the speeding violation.
July 24
• At about 1 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 30 near the intersection of Sears Road in Newfane. The operator was identified as Brittney Clark, 22, of Newfane, and she was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for minor injuries. Upon further investigation, troopers determined Clark was impaired. She was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and she was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
July 27
• At about 3:13 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to the area of the Whetstone walkway for an assault that had just occurred. Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Kenneth Ganem, 65, of Brattleboro, committed the offenses of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and violation of conditions of release. Ganem was transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. Ganem was ordered held on $200 and cited to appear in court the next day.
July 28
• The Windham County Sheriff's Office is investigating an attempted burglary that occurred sometime between 8 p.m. on July 28 and 8 a.m. on July 29. This occurred at a residence on Route 11 in Londonderry. If any residents have cameras in this section of Route 11 and noticed anything suspicious during this time frame, they are urged to contact Sgt. Belville at 802-365-4942 or abelville@windhamcountyvt.gov
July 29
• At 10:26 a.m., the Vermont State Police had information that Shawn Conley, 45, of Guilford, had been residing at Fort Dummer State Park, and had verified with the U.S. Marshals that Conley had an arrest warrant. The Vermont State Police arrested Conley on the warrant, without incident. Conley was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
July 31
• At 3:32 a.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a vehicle was parked in the middle of Vermont Route 112 near Vermont Route 8A and no one was with it. Upon arrival, it was determined that a male was asleep in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The male turned the vehicle on and attempted to put the vehicle in gear. Troopers ordered the male out of the vehicle and he was later identified as Patrick Eilers, 26, of Jacksonville. Troopers determined Eilers was impaired and arrested him for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Troopers transported Eilers to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. After processing, Eilers was transported to the Springfield Hospital for a medical evaluation where he began to yell profanities in the hospital, disrupting the staff and patients. Due to Eilers' level of intoxication, he was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility where he was held. Eilers was issued a criminal citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 10:30 p.m., a Vermont State Police investigation determined that Adam Hall, 40, of Brookline, physically assaulted another family member. Hall was subsequently arrested for domestic assault and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Hall was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to answer to the charge of domestic assault.
Aug. 2
• At about 8:07 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a family fight on Staver Road in Marlboro. Troopers remained on scene until Benjamin Kowalski, 19, of Marlboro, left the residence on his bicycle. Shortly after leaving the residence, troopers received a call from the residence that Kowalski came back to the residence and caused damage. Investigation revealed Kowalski threw a rock and a bug spray bottle at the garage, breaking a windowpane on the garage door. Kowalski was cited on scene to appear in family court at a later date.