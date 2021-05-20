All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 11• At 12:03 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Shane D. Lisai, 48, of Saxtons River, for negligent operation and driving under the influence. Officers received a BOL (be on the lookout) for a vehicle operating in an erratic manner. An officer located the suspected BOL vehicle and observed motor vehicle violations while on Old Terrace in Bellows Falls. The officer attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop on the vehicle as it traveled into the town of Westminster on Route 121. The vehicle stopped shortly thereafter, and the operator was identified as Lisai. Indicators of impairment were observed, and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered. At the conclusion of the tests Lisai was arrested for negligent operation and DUI. Lisai was transported to the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks for the purpose of processing. At the completion of processing, Lisai was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.
April 14
• At approximately 7 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department cited Timothy Dickinson, 30, of Bellows Falls, for retail theft from a local business as well as violation of conditions of release. Officers responded to Walgreens after receiving a report of a male who had just walked out of the store with a 12 pack of Twisted Tea without paying. The subject was ultimately identified as Dickinson, who was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges.
May 9• At 3:45 p.m., a trooper with the New Hampshire State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop in New London, N.H. As a result, Timothy Shepard, 40, of Bellows Falls, Vermont was cited with misuse of plates and driving with suspended or revoked license. He was also taken into custody on bench warrants.
May 12• At approximately 3:45 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Michael J. Nauceder, 27, of Rockingham, for driving with a criminally suspended license and violation of conditions of release. Nauceder’s vehicle was stopped on Westminster Street when an officer observed him driving and discovered his license was criminally suspended. It was also discovered that Nauceder was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Nauceder was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for processing. Nauceder was released on a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division at a later date.
May 13• At approximately 7:05 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Gregory M. Hecht, 30, of Bellows Falls, on an active instate arrest warrant issued by the Vermont Superior Court Windsor Criminal Division. Officers responded to a residence on Crowley Drive after learning that Hecht had an active arrest warrant. Hecht was ultimately taken into custody and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department. He was released on citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 8 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Keith J. Tyrrell Jr., 33, of Bellows Falls, on an active instate arrest warrant (mittimus). Officers learned of the warrant for Tyrrell’s arrest and found him in the driveway of a residence on Forest Street. Tyrrell was taken into custody and transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department. He was then transported to Southern State Correctional Facility and lodged on a mittimus
May 14• At approximately 8:50 p.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Wayne E. Adams, 57, of South Londonderry, for criminal no license after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
May 15• At 9:17 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call in regard to a family disturbance at a residence in Newfane. Troopers responded to the residence and subsequent investigation revealed Shawn Sweeney, 31, of Newfane, had assaulted two household members. Sweeney was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
May 17• At 4:30 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police were conducting an investigation when they learned of an alleged assault by Joseph LeClair, 35, of Londonderry. When troopers attempted to take him into custody, he resisted arrest. As a result, LeClair was cited with domestic assault and resisting arrest.
May 18• Following a traffic stop on Route 9 at 7:40 p.m., the Keene, N.H., Police Department took into custory Kristy M. Elliot, 42, of Townshend, on a bench warrant.
May 19• Following an investigation, the Keene, N.H., Police Department took into custody on an arrest warrant Jason D. King, 48, of Bellows Falls. King was also cited with receiving stolen property in excess of $1,500.
• At 8:37 a.m., the Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Llewelyn Lewis, 67, of Westminster, for driving while suspended after the vehicle he was operating was stopped for a traffic violation. He was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.