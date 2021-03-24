All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 16
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were patrolling Putney Road and conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle for an equipment violation. The vehicle pulled into a business on Putney Road. The operator was identified as Jonathan Hart, 25, of Brattleboro. The officers noticed a large firearm in the vehicle during the traffic stop. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hart had an active warrant for his arrest, had conditions of release set by the court to not have possession of any firearms, and did not have a valid driver’s license. Hart was arrested and later released on a citation to appear in court at later dates.
March 17
• The Vermont State Police took into custody Jesse Unwin, 37, of Athens, and cited him with domestic assault.
March 18
• On Feb. 16, the Brattleboro Police Department began an investigation into allegations of child abuse and neglect. As a result, Megan Bishop, 34, and Cameron Cortelyou, 24, both of Brattleboro, were arrested and cited with cruelty to children.
March 19
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at First level Drive. Upon arrival the officers observed a vehicle with significant front-end damage to it. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Austin Wood, 18, of Guilford. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Wood for driving under the influence. Wood was transported to the BPD and later released on a citation to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was towed due to the damage.
March 20
• At 3:14 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle crash on Route 100. The caller advised the vehicle was on fire. Upon arrival of the troopers, the fire department had extinguished the fire and determined no persons were inside. The fire department searched the surrounding area and did not locate any persons. The vehicle is a white 1993 Dodge Cargo Van with a Vermont registration plate. The caller reporting the fire advised he saw the vehicle earlier in the evening and described it as being very loud. At this time troopers were unable to locate an operator or owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this vehicle or its owner is asked to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a 911 call at a residence on Lynwood Drive. Officers took statements from multiple people inside the residence regarding a domestic assault. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Ethan Engelhard, 23, for two counts of aggravated domestic assault. Engelhard was arrested and transported to the BPD and held without bail. Engelhard was scheduled to appear in court on March 22. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
• The Brattleboro Police Department was dispatched to a residence on Marlboro Road for a welfare check on a female who had contacted a support organization looking for assistance. Brattleboro Police Officers arrived and after an investigation it was determined that Scott Koski, 40, of Brattleboro, had violated a temporary relief from abuse order. Koski was taken into custody and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was fingerprinted and photographed. Koski was issued conditions of release and was cited to appear in court at a later date.