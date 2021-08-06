All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Aug. 2
• On July 30, the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Westminster Street for a traffic infraction. An investigation led to suspicion that narcotics activity was occurring. Officer Ryan Prince and K9 AJ of the Weathersfield Police Department arrived on scene to assist. K9 AJ alerted to the presence of drug odors in the vehicle. The driver consented to a search of his person in which 406 mg of suspected heroin was located. The vehicle was seized pending application of a search warrant. On Aug. 2, a warrant was granted to search the vehicle. A total of 1.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and 2.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine were located during the search. Jeremy Provencher, 37, of Walpole, N.H., was cited to appear in court at a later date to answer the charges of trafficking Fentanyl, possession of heroin greater than 200mg, possession of methamphetamine. This is part of an ongoing effort from the Bellows Falls Police Department Community Action Team to address the ongoing issue of criminal activity and narcotics activity in the Bellows Falls Area. Anyone who wishes to provide information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Bellows Falls Police Department.
• At about 10:20 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-91 north, near mile marker 5.4 in Guilford. Troopers observed over 500 feet of skid and braking marks in the roadway indicating the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control. The marks in the roadway started in the left hand travel lane, crossed the right hand lane and struck a guardrail in the breakdown lane. From there, the vehicle spun and again crossed both lanes of travel before striking a guardrail. The vehicle, a 2008 Toyota Scion came to an uncontrolled position of rest on top of the guardrail. It sustained significant front and rear damage. The operator, Angeli Betancourt, 20, of Springfield, Mass., was transported to the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for evaluation. While speaking with the operator, signs of possible drug impairment were observed by troopers. Betancourt was screened for suspicion of DUI drugs. She was processed for the offense and issued a citation for DUI #1 and negligent operation. Her condition was reported as stable and injuries were minor.
Aug. 3
• Following a traffic stop on Route 11 in Londonderry, Gary L. Clay, 49, of Windham, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended and operating without an ignition interlock device, as required by his restricted driver’s license. Clay was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. Clay was also issued a ticket for speed.
Aug. 4
• At about 8 p.m., Vermont State Police responded to a disturbance at the Fort Dummer State Park in Brattleboro. Investigation determined that Karli Schrade, 28, of Brattleboro, was trespassing at the State Park after being asked to leave several times. Furthermore, she created a dangerous situation and disturbed other campers due to her behavior and manner of operation with a vehicle. Schrade was processed for unlawful trespass and disorderly conduct and issued a citation to appear at court a later date and time.