All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 20
• Vermont State Police and the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to a complaint of a motor vehicle stopped in the travel path of Route 121 in Westminster with no lights on. Investigation into the motor vehicle complaint revealed the operator of the motor vehicle, a juvenile, showed signs of impairment and was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI and processed at the Westminster Barracks. Investigation into the impairment of the juvenile revealed that the juvenile had been given alcohol by Victoria Ellis, 23, while at a party at Ellis’ residence in Westminster. Ellis was given a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Windham County Criminal Division to answer to the charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor.
June 5
• A resident of Newfane contacted the Vermont State Police because during the overnight hours on June 4, a unknown person(s) entered onto their property and damaged several windows of a garage. As part of an ongoing investigation, State Police are asking for the public's assistance. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
June 10
• At 8:34 p.m., Vermont State Police from the Westminster barracks responded to a report of a suspected intoxicated male that pulled over on Vermont Route 9 in Marlboro. While on scene, troopers identified the operator as Karl Kober, 61, of Pittsford, N.Y. While speaking with Kober, troopers detected indicators of impairment. Kober was subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Kober was issued a citation to appear at Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division at later date. Kober was transported and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.