All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 12
• At about 3:44 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Amidon Road in Halifax involving occupants that fled the scene. The operator, Dakota Mears-Bailey, 19, of Brattleboro, was located shortly after. He was screened and placed under arrest for the suspicion of driving under the influence. Mears-Bailey was transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Mears-Bailey was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in court on June 28.
June 12
• At about 2:12 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Wilmington Cross Road in Whitingham. Subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, identified as Nelson Canales, 39, of Wilmington, was found to be operating while under the influence of alcohol. Canales was placed under arrest and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Canales was released with a citation to appear in court on July 12 to answer to the charge of DUI.
June 13
• At about 3:29 a.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a residence on Evans Road in Dummerston, reporting a family fight in progress. Police arrived on scene and determined that Vanessa Jordan, 55, of Pittsfield, Mass., crashed into a vehicle and then left the scene intoxicated. Police later located Jordan at the residence in Dummerston and arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, leaving the scene of an accident, and unlawful mischief. Jordan was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
June 14
• On May 31 at approximately 8:33 a.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of multiple potential crimes, including first degree aggravated domestic assault, disturbing peace by use of telephone or other electronic communications, petit larceny, and disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent. Further investigation revealed that Jay Pinette, 47, of Saxtons River, was suspected of committing the above crimes. Pinette reported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Pinette was cited for the above charges on June 14 and was scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.
• At approximately 8:02 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a residence on West Road in Vernon for a report of a verbal dispute. Troopers made contact with Temple Amidon, 53, of Vernon, at the residence and investigation revealed she violated a court-ordered condition which stated she was not allowed to consume alcoholic beverages. Amidon was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department for processing. She was released on conditions and a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.