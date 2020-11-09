All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Oct. 15• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a report of a theft. The subject was located on the property and identified as Racquel Forget, 52, of Whitingham. Forget was subsequently issued a no trespass order for the property and cited to appear in court at a later date to answer to the offense of retail theft.
Oct. 16• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Maple Street for an unrelated incident. Subsequent investigation revealed Amber Harmon, 38, of Springfield, was in possession of a stolen Vermont driver’s License and provided a false name to the police. Harmon then fled the scene and was later located and arrested. Harmon was issued a citation for receiving stolen property and was scheduled to appear in court.
Oct. 18• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department located a female who had a warrant for her arrest, at a residence on Green Street. Subsequent investigation revealed that Amber Harmon, 38, of Springfield, had five bags of fentanyl and less than a gram of cocaine in her possession. Harmon also had conditions of release not to have regulated drugs on her person without a prescription. Harmon was cited and scheduled to appear in court.
Oct. 19• At about 5:51 p.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were dispatched to a business on Main Street for a report of theft. Subsequent investigation revealed Elise Nuccio, 26, of Brattleboro, violated her conditions of release and was trespassing when she was on the property that day. Nuccio was found on Nov. 1, arrested, and scheduled to appear in court.
• At about 8:26 p.m. while conducting a search warrant at a business on Canal Street, officers of the Brattleboro Police Department found a female on the property that was previously trespassed. Subsequent investigation revealed Elise Nuccio, 26, of Brattleboro, violated her conditions of release and was trespassing when she was found on the property that day. Nuccio was arrested and scheduled to appear in court.
Oct. 24• At about 10:38 a.m., an officer of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a local business for a report of shoplifting. The complainant, a store employee advised Justin Grover, 40, of Brattleboro, had stolen an item from the business. Grover was later located and issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 28• At about 1:17 p.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a possible overdose at the intersection of Brattle Street and Western Avenue. It was reported as an unconscious male in a vehicle. Upon arrival Jason King, 48, of Bellows Falls, was found inside his vehicle on Brattle Street partially into the lane of travel on Western Avenue. Through further investigation it was found that King was driving under the influence of narcotics while operating a motor vehicle. .King was placed under arrest, and was transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. King was later released on a citation and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 29• At about 11:45 a.m., officers of the Brattleboro Police Department were notified that a vehicle was seen striking signs on Park Place and Putney Road, and that the vehicle was headed south on Main Street. The vehicle was then located on Main Street, with the operator, Robert Jones of New Ipswitch, N.H., unresponsive. Evidence of heroin consumption was observed in the vehicle. The Brattleboro Fire Department and Rescue Inc responded to the scene, and Jones and a passenger were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Main Street was completely shut down for a short time so that EMS could get access to the vehicle and officers could conduct their investigation. Once he was cleared by hospital personnel, Jones was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department, where he was processed as a DUI. Jones was also charged with leaving the scene of an Aaccident. Jones is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
Oct. 31• The Hinsdale Police Department cited Lorenzo T. Deconinck, 61, of Jamaica, Vt., with the offense of theft.
Nov. 1• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to Central Dispatch for a disorderly female subject, Amirr Martin, 18, of New York, causing a disruption to emergency services dispatchers. Investigation revealed that Martin had also placed multiple phone calls over a short period of time to another person, causing a disruption to their work. Martin was ordered by police to leave but refused. Martin resisted being taken into custody and was subsequently held in lieu of $200 bail. Martin was ordered to appear in court the next day to answer to the charges of disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct by electronic means, unlawful trespass and resisting arrest.
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Canal Street for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Elise Nuccio, 26, of Brattleboro. Nuccio was on the property, and had previously been trespassed from the property. Furthermore, Nuccio had court ordered conditions of release forbidding her from being on the property, and also had an active Vermont warrant for trespassing charges. Nuccio was placed under arrest, and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There, due to the warrant being a cite and release warrant, Nuccio was processed for her offenses, and released. Nuccio was scheduled to appear in court.
Nov. 2• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a motel on Putney Road for a report of an intoxicated, disorderly subject. Upon arrival, police located the subject, who was identified as Rickie A. King, 38, of Keene, N.H. Police spoke with his girlfriend who was also present, and learned that King had assaulted her that night. King was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There he was processed, and released on conditions of release and a citation for domestic assault. King was scheduled to appear in court the next day. The girlfriend sustained minor, non life threatening injuries, and did not require further medical care.