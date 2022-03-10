All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 26• At just past 9 p.m., troopers responded to the Magic Mountain Access Road in Londonderry for the report of an assault. Following an investigation, Abigail R. Underwood, 25, of Londonderry, was arrested and cited with two counts of simple assault.
March 2• At approximately 2:55 p.m., Peter Consula, 71, of Putney, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff’s Office after the deputy observed his vehicle traveling on Main Street in Putney at 60 mph in the posted 30-mph speed zone. Consula was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date. He was also issued a ticket for the civil speeding violation and not wearing a seat belt, which carries a potential waiver penalty of $348.
March 6• At approximately 1:45 am, a deputy from the Windham County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Governor’s Highway Safety Detail, observed a vehicle traveling north bound on Interstate 91 erratically. The vehicle was stopped a short while later near the Exit 6 northbound on ramp in Rockingham. During the course of the investigation, the operator, Gabriel Reyes, 20, of Hartford, Conn., showed signs of marijuana impairment and was subsequently arrested and charged with careless and negligent operation of a vehicle. Consent to search the vehicle was given and approximately 300 glassine bags of suspected fentanyl were located hidden inside the vehicle. The passenger, Raylon Perry, 24, of Windsor, Conn., was arrested and charged with trafficking fentanyl. Both were processed and issued citations to appear at a later date.
• At about 8:12 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call from an individual stating that they were physically assaulted while driving their vehicle on U.S. Route 5 in Westminster. An investigation determined that Reid Y. Coursen, 24, of Walpole, N.H., physically assaulted a family member while driving through the Westminster area. Police arrested Coursen for domestic assault, and he was processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. He was later released on conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
• At approximately 11:24 p.m., Vermont State Police arrested Sheila Arel, 59, of Whitingham, after she violated her temporary relief from abuse order. She was later released with conditions and issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charge.
March 8
• At approximately 3:15 p.m., troopers of the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks completed an investigation resulting in the arrest of Jennafer I. Sargent, 45, of Putney. Sargent is charged with grand larceny greater than $900 and identity theft. Sargent has been ordered to appear in Windham County Court, Criminal Division at a future date to answer to these charges.