All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 24• At about 4:20 p.m., the Vermont State Police received report of a motor vehicle crash on Route 11 in Andover. Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with the operator, Andrew Lavallee, 35, of Londonderry, who exhibited signs of impairment. Troopers subsequently placed him under arrest for suspicion of DUI and he was transported to and processed at the Westminster State Police Barracks. Lavallee is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 11:43 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested Kyle P Bunce, 22, of Marlborough, New Hampshire for driving under the influence. An officer observed a motor vehicle violation on Williams Street on a vehicle ultimately discovered to be driven by Bunce. The officer stopped the vehicle on Rockingham Street and after meeting with Bunce, the officer observed signs of impairment. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered and at the conclusion of the tests Bunce was arrested for DUI. Bunce was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department for the purpose of processing. He was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charge.
March 25• At approximately 3:17 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 91 southbound, in the area of Westminster, as part of an on-going criminal investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police, Vermont Drug Task Force, and FBI. Subsequent investigation resulted in the roadside arrest of three of the four vehicle occupants. Brittany Lafleche, 32, of Springfield, Massachusetts was charged with possession of depressant/stimulant/narcotic drug. Matthew Ponce, 27, of Springfield, Massachusetts was charged with possession of cocaine. Sheldon Torres, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested charged with possession of depressant/stimulant/narcotic drug and possession of cocaine. Torres also had a federal warrant for his arrest for distribution of controlled substances. All three were ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham County, Criminal Division to answer to the aforementioned charges. Torres was lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont, on the federal arrest warrant.
March 26
• At about 4:41 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a threatening from David Dix, 58, of Whitingham. The investigation determined that Joshua Gilbert, 41, of Whitingham, had assaulted David Dix and a household family member earlier in the day. Gilbert was arrested without incident and transported to Wilmington Police Department for Processing. Gilbert was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date for the charges of domestic assault and simple assault. Gilbert was released with court ordered conditions of release.