All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 22• Vermont State Police began an investigation after an adult female reported that a male, Nicholas Lyon, 30, of Vernon, sent her a photo of an intimate area of her own body, and the female was unaware that Lyon previously took this photo of her. During the investigation, Lyon sent this same female another different explicit photo of an intimate area of her body, in October. The investigation determined that Lyon used a camera on his cell phone to capture images of intimate areas of the victim’s body when she was unaware and not consenting to these photos being taken. Months after these photos were taken, Lyon twice sent these photos to the victim, who contacted law enforcement upon receiving the first photo. Lyon was charged with one count of voyeurism and two counts of disseminating explicit images without consent.
Nov. 5• At 10:33 a.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a location on Westminster Road in Putney, to a report that Frank Blake, 79, was stealing a horse. Blake lost control of the horse and the horse made his way back to his rightful owner. Blake was cited to answer to the charge of grand larceny.
Nov. 6• At approximately 8:30 p.m., Bellows Falls Police stopped a motor vehicle on Depot Street in Bellows Falls. As a result of the investigation, Lisa LaFoe, 43, of Bellows Falls, was found to be in possession of crack cocaine. She was issued a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At approximately 8:30 p.m., Bellows Falls Police stopped a motor vehicle on Depot Street in Bellows Falls. A passenger, Thomas N. Parrott, 41, of Bellows Falls, was found to be in violation of his conditions of release. He was arrested and ordered released on citation with conditions.
Nov. 8• At approximately 7:46 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Vermont Route 100 at the intersection with Vermont Route 112 in Jacksonville. Investigation revealed that the operator, Brent Thomas, 67, of Whitingham, experienced a medical event while traveling on Route 100. Due to this, Thomas failed to navigate a right hand corner, instead continuing straight. In doing so, the vehicle, a 2012 Subaru Legacy, partially struck the side of a commercial and residential building as well as a retaining wall, before crashing into a stream. Fire and Rescue were able to safely remove Thomas as well as a juvenile passenger from the vehicle and waterway. No injuries were sustained from the crash.
Nov. 9• At about 8:23 a.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call from a complainant on Route 142 in Vernon, reporting an assault. The Vermont State Police subsequent investigation revealed that Alyssa Standeven, 23, of Vernon, physically assaulted a former partner. Standeven was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Standeven was later released with a citation and conditions to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, to answer to the charge of first degree aggravated domestic assault.
• At about 9:36 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks observed a motor vehicle violation on I-91 northbound near exit 4 in Putney. After further investigation, it was determined that Donavin Hamilton, 20, of Newfane, who was a passenger, had a warrant and was in violation of previously issued court conditions. Hamilton was transported to the Westminster for processing. After processing he was brought to the Southern State Correctional Facility.
Nov. 11• At about 5:10 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a family fight on Bellows Falls Road in Putney. Vermont State Police arrived at a residence on Quarry Road and determined that James Stark, 43, of Putney, had been driving under the influence of intoxicating liquors. Stark was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Stark was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Stark was later released with a citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer to the above charges.
Nov. 12• At about 8:06 a.m., The Keene, N.H., Police Department arrested John Faulkner, 20, of West Townshend, Vt., on a warrant.
• At about 6:12 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a four-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 southbound, mile maker 10, in Brattleboro. Through investigation, troopers determined that Robin Farmer, 22, of Lansing, N.C., was driving southbound on Interstate 91. Farmer said a vehicle in front of him had suddenly slowed down, he slammed his brakes but was not able to avoid the collision. His vehicle came into contact with the passenger rear side bumper of a vehicle being operated by Douglas Flood, 35, of Brattleboro. Farmer’s vehicle then swerved into the travel lane and rear-ended a vehicle being operated by Keith Griswold, 43, of Brattleboro. A vehicle being operated by Robin Franklin, 54, of Lewiston, Maine, rear-ended Farmer’s vehicle as a result of the sudden lane change. The circumstances surrounded the crash are still under investigation. Involved vehicles were towed from the interstate. A passenger in the vehicle operated by Farmer was hospitalized for minor injuries. The Nissan 4S operated by Farmer had front end contact damage and rear bumper damage. The Toyota Prius operated by Franklin was totaled. A Mini Cooper operated by Griswold had left rear bumper contact damage. A Subaru XVC operated by Flood had right rear side contact damage.
• At 11:11 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Back Westminster Road in Westminster. State Police arrived on the scene and determined that Noah Sherrill, 20, of Westminster, was operating a 2007 Toyota Prius when he crashed into a guard rail on Back Westminster Road. Further investigation revealed that Sherrill had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and providing false information to law enforcement. Sherrill was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. Sherrill was later released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.