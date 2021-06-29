All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
June 23
• At 6:35 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police were flagged down on Route 30 in Townshend and informed of a fight at Riverbend Market. Upon arrival, troopers learned a woman with an active arrest warrant for a prior DUI had just left the parking lot in her vehicle. Troopers learned the woman was suspected of being impaired. Troopers located Elizabeth Derry, 64, of Townshend, traveling north on Route 30, near the Route 35 intersection and conducted a traffic stop. But after stopping, Derry fled in the vehicle to her nearby residence and attempted to evade troopers. Troopers took her into custody as she attempted to enter her home. Derry was cited with suspicion of driving under the influence, disorderly conduct, attempting to elude, and resisting arrest. Troopers were unable to speak with all of the possible victims at Riverbend Market as some had left. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sgt. Ryan Wood at the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.