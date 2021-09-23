All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Sept. 16• At approximately 8:57 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a suspicious male at the Sunoco gas station, at 809 Rockingham Road in Rockingham. Troopers and Chester Police Officers made contact with David Greenier, 27, of Rockingham, at 60 Vermont Route 103 in Chester. Greenier was determined to be in violation of court issued conditions of release. Greenier was subsequently arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Greenier was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. He was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.
Sept. 17• At approximately 7:50 a.m., the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to the area of 240 Rockingham St. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. Upon arrival an investigation was conducted. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 2002 Yamaha Midnight Star operated by Christopher Bascom, 36, of Ludlow, Vermont, was traveling south behind a 2019 Ford Escape operated by Tammy Westney, 45, of Rockingham. Westney began to slow for stopped traffic ahead of her and Bascom was unable to stop before colliding with the back of Westney’s vehicle. The crash caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Bascom was ultimately issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for operating without liability insurance. The Bellows Falls Police Department was assisted on scene by the Bellows Falls Fire Department, Golden Cross Ambulance, Walpole N.H. Police, Vermont AOT, and J&M Auto.
• At approximately 4 p.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department arrested David J. Greenier, 27, of Rockingham, for violation of conditions of release and disorderly conduct. Officers were called to an address on Granger Street in Bellows Falls for a report of a male who was attempting to fight with people at that location. Officers ultimately made contact and identified the subject trying to fight as Greenier. An investigation was conducted and ultimately Greenier was arrested for the crimes listed above. Greenier was transported to the Bellows Falls Police Department where he was was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Windham Criminal Division to answer to the charges. The Bellows Falls Police Department with this incident by the Walpole New Hampshire Police Department.
• At approximately 11:05 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a male banging on the door of a residence on Rockingham Post Road. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the male as David Greenier, 27, of Rockingham. Greenier was determined to be in violation of active court issued conditions of release. Greenier was subsequently arrested and transported the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. He was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, and was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont.