All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Feb. 19
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a business on Putney Road for a suspicious report. Officers arrived to find a man who appeared to have been the victim of an assault. The man had non life threatening injuries. Officers interviewed the man who was not hospitalized. The man reported that his cell phone was stolen from his coat pocket. Hours later, the officers located the suspect, who was identified as Heather M. Cobb, 23, of Chesterfield, N.H. Cobb was arrested for domestic assault and larceny from the person. The cell phone was found on Cobb when she was searched incident to arrest. Cobb was issued a citation and condition, and released. Cobb was scheduled to appear in court.
• Officers of the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a suspicious report at a business on Putney Rd. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with Dillon Hall, 28, of Bennington. Subsequent investigation revealed that Hall had an active warrant for his arrest out of Bennington. Hall was arrested and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. During a search incident to arrest, officers found 30 bags of suspected heroin on Hall. Hall was lodged and later transported to Southern State Correctional Facility. Hall was scheduled to appear in court.
Feb. 20
• Officers from the Brattleboro Police Department located Misbah Abdul-Kareem, 35, of Wilmington, at a business on Canal Street in Brattleboro. Kareem was placed under arrest due to violating his court ordered curfew, and due to the fact that the Brattleboro Police Department had several pending charges for Kareem including violation of conditions of release and petit larceny on Feb. 11, violation of conditions of release and unlawful trespass for two separate incidents on Feb. 15, violation of conditions of release and petit larceny on Feb. 16, and violation of conditions of release on Feb. 20. Kareem was held in lieu of bail and scheduled to appear in court.
Feb. 26
• At 7:46 p.m., the Vermont State Police traveled on Depot Road in Newfane and observed a vehicle off the east side of the road. Upon investigation, Marisa Birri, 41, of Newfane, was determined to be the operator. Further investigation revealed that Birri was impaired. Birri was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster for processing. Birri was processed and released to appear in court at a later date.
Feb. 27
• The Brattleboro Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Interstate 91 south for an equipment violation. The operator, Christopher Baxter, 31, of Brattleboro, was found to have an extraditable warrant out of New Hampshire stemming from a possession of fentanyl charge. Baxter was taken into custody, and briefly held on bail. Baxter was then able to post bail, and was issued a citation for being a fugitive from justice and scheduled to appear in court.