April 27
• At approximately 7:05 a.m., Vermont State Police received a call from an employee, reporting a catalytic converter theft from two school buses. The theft occurred on Long Walk in Saxtons River. This incident occurred between April 26 and April 27, between the hours of 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Anyone who witnessed any unusual activity, or has any additional information, is encouraged to contact Trooper Daniel Dermody at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.