All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
April 18
• At approximately 6:55 p.m. the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Lincoln Street for a motor vehicle violation. As a result, Nelson Kendall, 36, of Baltimore, Vermont was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license. Kendall was cited to appear in court at a later date and released.
April 20
• At approximately 6:05 p.m., Bruce A Gauthier, 56, of Brattleboro, was arrested by the Windham County Sheriff's Office after his vehicle was found to be traveling at 100 mph in the posted 65-mph zone on I 91 in Brattleboro. Gauthier was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date to answer to the charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle. He was also issued a traffic ticket for the civil speeding violation.
• At approximately 6:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a dirt bike theft from River Road in Jamaica. The Vermont State Police is looking for any information on a stolen 2019 Honda CRF450R. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police – Westminster Barracks – Trooper Roach at 802-722-4600.
April 21
• At approximately 2:44 a.m., Vermont State Police – Westminster responded to a report of a single vehicle off the road on East-West Road in Dummerston. The trooper determined that the operator, Arianna Wolfe, 28, of Dummerston, was operating under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. She was released with a citation to appear in Windham County Superior Court at a later date.