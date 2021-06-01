All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
May 20
• The Brattleboro Police Department responded to a hotel on Putney Road for a trespassing complaint. Upon arrival Police spoke with the trespasser, who was later identified as Justine Lovig, 54, of Maine. Lovig continuously refused to leave the property, and refused to identify herself. Lovig then fled in her car after being told she was not free to do so. Officers later located Lovig in her hotel room in West Brattleboro. Lovig was advised she was under arrest. Lovig shut her door, and refused to allow officers to take her into custody. Officers left the scene in order to write up an arrest warrant. Prior to the arrest warrant being written up, officers were called back to the hotel due to Lovig harassing other patrons. Lovig was placed under arrest and transported to the Brattleboro Police Department. There she was processed, and released on a citation. Lovig will appear in court at a later date to answer the charges of attempting to elude, resisting arrest and unlawful trespass.
May 27
• At 9:35 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to Neumann Lane in Putney for the report of an assault. As a result, Tyler Ebbighausen, 37, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody and cited with domestic assault.
• On July 27, 2019, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a reported sexual assault in the town of Jamaica. As a result, Matthew J. Tyler, 22, of Springfield, was cited with sexual assault.
May 29
• At about 7:52 a.m., Vermont State Police Troopers responded to a 911 hangup involving the report of an intoxicated driver. Troopers made contact with the operator, Samantha Susee, 28, of Putney, near the Dutton Pines State Park in Dummerston and suspected her to be impaired. Susee was screened and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence. Susee was processed and released on a citation to appear in court at a later date.
• At about 8 a.m., Vermont State Police Troopers received several reports of a motor vehicle disturbance on US Route 5 in Dummerston. Upon arrival and further investigation, Rock Brogna, 40, of Brattleboro, was arrested for violations of conditions of release. He was transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Court conditions were issued, and he subsequently was transported to Southern State Correctional Facility.
• At about 9:56 p.m., the Vermont State Police received notification of an assault that took place in Westminster. The victim had travelled to a family member’s residence to seek help and medical attention. Subsequent investigation revealed Brannan Saunders, 38, of Rockingham, had assaulted a household member. He was arrested and transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing. He was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility and will appear in court on Tuesday.
May 30
• At 4:34 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department received a call for a male subject refusing to leave a residence on Wilsons Woods Road in Brattleboro. Subsequent investigation showed that Jordan Davis, 26, of Hinsdale, N.H., was invited into the residence, however refused to leave after being told to leave multiple times. Davis was arrested and later released with a citation and conditions of release. Davis was scheduled to appear in court to answer to the charges of unlawful trespass and criminal contempt.
• Vermont State Police Troopers observed a vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 91 near mile marker 27 in Westminster cross the white fog line and swerve back into the lane, almost crossing the white dotted center line. Troopers initiated a traffic stop and identified the operator as Bethany Oneil, 29, of Easthampton, Mass. Upon speaking with her, Troopers observed signs of impairment and subsequently administered field test. Troopers determined Bethany was impaired and arrested her for suspicion of driving under the influence. Oneil was transported to the Vermont State Police barracks in Westminster and processed for the above charge. Bethany was issued a criminal citation and released to appear in court at a later date.