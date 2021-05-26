All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
March 7
• Vermont State Police received a call from a woman in Vernon reporting a male was outside her residence pounding on her door and yelling. The woman advised the male was Kevin Neville, 45, of Bellows Falls. Prior to troopers’ arrival the woman advised dispatch that Neville had left the property in his vehicle. Troopers observed Neville’s vehicle traveling north on US Route 5 and initiated a traffic stop. Investigation revealed Neville was in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Further investigation revealed Neville had been at the woman’s residence and had created a disturbance. Troopers issued Neville a criminal citation and released him to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division to answer for the charges of disorderly conduct and violation of conditions of release.
March 28
• At about 8 a.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police — Westminster Barracks responded to a reported family fight at a residence in Vernon. Investigation revealed that Richard Parsons, 45, of Dummerston, caused the victim to fear imminent serious bodily injury. Parsons reported to the Westminster Barracks and was processed for domestic assault. Parsons was released on conditions and cited to appear in court at a later date.
April 5
• The Vermont State Police was notified of an incident that involved a potential violation of conditions. Investigation revealed that Dylan Boyd, 30, of Halifax, stalked a person whom he had conditions of release to stay away from and disclosed sexually explicit images without their consent. Boyd was cited to appear in Windham County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of violation of conditions, stalking, false reports to law enforcement authorities, and disclosure of sexually explicit images without consent.
May 19
• At approximately 9:30 p.m., troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a report of a family fight at the Rodeway Inn, in Rockingham. Further investigation revealed that Joshua Sargent, 33, of Rockingham, had assaulted a family member, and he was subsequently arrested on May 20. Sargent was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing and was later logged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
May 22
• At 1:50 a.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 100 in Whitingham. Two of the occupants of the vehicle, Juliana Miller, 20, of Wilmington, and Tyler Dix, 24, of Jacksonville, were flown to Albany Medical Center in Albany, N.Y., for treatment of injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
• At 6:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to Missing Link Road in Rockingham for the report of an unresponsive driver. As a result, Joshua Lescord, 35, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited with driving under the influence, trafficking fentanyl and violating the conditions of his release.
• At 6:30 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Missing Link Road in Rockingham. As a result, Michael Nauceder, 27, of Rockingham, was cited with operating under the influence and operating a vehicle with a suspended license.
• At just before noon, the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Route 142. Two occupants of the vehicle, Justin Caminiti, 19, and Cameron Raymond, 19, both of Hinsdale, were transported to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. Caminiti was later flown to UMass Amherst. Both Caminiti and Raymond were released after treatment of their injuries. This crash is currently under investigation. Several witnesses were located at the scene however, police request anyone with any information to contact the Brattleboro Police Department at 802-257-7950.
May 23
• Following a traffic stop, the Brattleboro Police Department arrested Felton Staton, 54, of Brattleboro, and cited him with operating a vehicle with criminally suspended license.
• The Brattleboro Police Department began an investigation in October 2019 into an alleged assault in the area of Park Place and Linden Street. As a result of a DNA analysis, Kevin Lynch, 56, of Brattleboro, was cited and ordered to appear in court at a later date.
May 24
• On May 9, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into a reported domestic assault. As a result, Andrew Persson, 44, of Townshend, was arrested and cited with two counts of domestic assault.