All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Dec. 2
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a motel on Putney Road for the report of a fight. As a result Marshall T. Dean, 58, of Brattleboro, was arrested and cited with aggravated assault.
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Canal Street. As a result, Frank D. Merrell, of Brattleboro, was taken into custody on an arrest warrant issued by New Hampshire.
• At just past 9 a.m., officers with the Bellows Falls Police Department responded to Old Terrace for the report of an altercation. As a result, Jonathan M. Robinson, 30, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited with domestic assault.
Dec. 3
• Officers with the Brattleboro Police Department responded to First Level Drive for the report of an altercation. As a result, Thomas A. Ramirez, of New Hampshire, was arrested and cited with second degree domestic assault.
Dec. 5
• At just past midnight, troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to a report of single-vehicle crash on Route 100 in Wardsboro. As a result, Curtis Thorpe, 18, of Wardsboro, was found to be in possession of cocaine. Thorpe was taken into custody and cited with driving under the influence, possession of cocaine and negligent operation of a vehicle.
• At Just past 1 a.m., an officer with the Bellows Falls Police Department conducted a motor vehicle stop on Atkinson Street. As a result, Tiffanie Felix, 32, of Proctor, was arrested and cited with violating the conditions of her release.
Dec. 8
• At 9:10 p.m., Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Westminster Heights Road in Westminster. Upon arrival, Thomas Abare, 21, of Westminster was identified as the operator. Abare displayed several indicators of impairment and was subsequently screened and arrested for DUI. He was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Westminster for processing. Abare was released on a criminal citation to appear in court to answer to the charge.