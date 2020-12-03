All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 25
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Coester, 57, of Westminster, after it was reported he was being disorderly and assaultive to an employee of the River Valley Credit Union in Putney. It was reported that he became irate after he was asked to properly wear a mask within the establishment and struck a plexi-glass partition, knocking over a computer and striking the teller behind it, causing both pain and injury. Coester was released on a citation to appear in the Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date for the charges of simple assault and unlawful mischief.
Nov. 30
• At about 1:15 p.m., the Vermont State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 near mile marker 21 in Putney. Upon arrival, the operator of a 2015 Chevy Cruze advised that he had sustained no injuries as a result of the crash. The investigation revealed that the operator, Christian Rodriguez-Pagan, 35, of Rutland, failed to negotiate a slight curve on the roadway during heavy rainfall which caused him to adjust his steering improperly. As a result, the Chevy struck a guardrail and landed in the brush off the shoulder of the highway. Rodriguez-Pagan was issued a citation for driving too fast during rain conditions.
Dec. 1
• Officers from the Keene N.H. Police Department arrested Joseph R. Allsop, 58, of Walpole, N.H., on a walk-in warrant for a charge of simple assault.