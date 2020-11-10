All persons named in the Police Log are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If you’ve appeared in the Police Log, and the charges were later dropped or dismissed, and you would like a follow-up to appear in print, please contact the Reformer newsroom at 802-254-2311, ext. 215, or news@reformer.com.
Nov. 4• At 1 p.m., troopers with the Vermont State Police responded to the Rodeway Inn in Rockingham for the report of a dispute. As a result, Justin L. Kruger, 25, of Rockingham, was arrested and cited with second degree aggravated domestic assault.
• At 7 p.m., a trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle on Interstate 91 in Springfield being operated in an erratic manner. As a result, Dean Santaw, 24, of Bellows Falls, was arrested and cited with suspicion of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs.
• At just before midnight, a trooper with the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Westminster Heights Road in Westminster. As a result, Vernard Bathrick, 39, of Springfield, was arrested and cited with driving under the influence of alcohol and violating the conditions of his release by possessing alcohol.
Nov. 5• At 9:30 a.m., the Brattleboro Police Department responded to a gas station on Canal Street for a report of a man who might be armed with a gun and might be in danger of harming himself. A responding officer reported seeing the man walking into the woods, toward nearby Brattleboro Union High School. Additional officers responded and searched for the subject. Police contacted BUHS officials and advised them of the situation and BUHS officials took steps to increase the safety of their campus. After a search it was determined that the man was not in the area of BUHS. Later, officers located the subject and found that he was not armed with a gun. He was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital for an evaluation. No criminal charges have been filed related to this incident.
Nov. 6• At about 4:51 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a possible intoxicated driver at an address on Route 30 in Newfane. Troopers responded to the scene and determined that the operator, Karen Watters, 54, of Whitingham, displayed signs of impairment. Watters was subsequently arrested and brought to the Westminster barracks for processing. Watters was released with a citation to answer to the charge of driving under the influence for the third time.
Nov. 7• At about 10:20 p.m., Troopers from the Vermont State Police were notified of a single vehicle roll over crash on Route 30 in Newfane. Upon arrival, Troopers observed a grey 2007 Ford Escape on it’s side with substantial damage and identified the operator as Kara Lescord, 19, of Bellows Falls. Lescord suffered minor injuries. She was treated and released by EMS on scene. During investigation, Lescord displayed signs of impairment and was screened for driving under the influence. Lescord was placed in custody and transported to the Westminster barracks for processing. Lescord was later released on citation to appear in court at a later date.