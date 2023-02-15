Jan. 13
• At approximately 2:48 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in Townshend. An investigation determined that a 20-year-old male was operating a vehicle when he crashed into a tree, causing injury to a passenger. The driver reportedly left the scene and provided false information to the responding troopers. The driver was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Family Division.
Jan. 25
• At approximately 5:35 p.m., a deputy with the Windham County Sheriff’s Office came upon a vehicle off the road on US Route 5 near High School Road in Westminster. Upon speaking with the operator, clues of impairment were observed. An investigation for operating under the influence was conducted and the driver was found to be unsafe to operate a motor vehicle and was subsequently arrested for DUI. Investigation further revealed that the operator had been driving south on US Route 5 where the vehicle left the southbound lane and crossed into the northbound lane before leaving the roadway on the northbound side. It was further found that the driver had operated the vehicle with a toddler inside. The driver was processed at the Bellows Falls Police Department and released on citation to appear at a later date for the charges of DUI #3 and Cruelty to a child. Both the driver and the juvenile were released to a sober adult.
Feb. 7
• The Windham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft from a vehicle that occurred around noon on Feb. 7 at the Sunoco gas station in Dummerston. A purse, laptop and numerous other items were taken from the vehicle. The person of interest in this case was last seen driving a 2015-17 Silver Chrysler heading north on Route 5. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Deputy Thomas Raymond at 802-365-4942.
• At approximately 6:30 p.m., Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vermont 112 and Branch Road. Police investigation revealed that the operator had been drinking and was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence. The driver was transported to the Westminster State Police Barracks for processing, was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.