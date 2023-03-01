Feb. 19
• At about 5:20 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash into a garage at 3115 Vermont Route 100 in Londonderry. The vehicle was described as a dark in color SUV with significant front / right side damage and leaking fluids. The vehicle is also missing a passenger side mirror and was described to have a New York registration plate. It was last observed driving on Route 100 towards the intersection of Route 30 in South Londonderry. If anyone has information regarding the crash, call the Vermont State Police, Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 and speak with Trooper Galusha.
• At about 7:35 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash on Magic Mountain Access Rd / Vermont Route 11, in the town of Londonderry. Troopers at the scene spoke with the operator, who showed signs of impairment. The operator was subsequently arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence and was transported to the Winhall Police Department for processing. He was released with a criminal citation and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a future date.
Feb. 25
• At approximately 2:48 p.m., Vermont State Police from the Westminster Barracks were called to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash at 5700 VT Route 100, Londonderry Village Market, in Londonderry. The driver of a 2006 Subaru Legacy reportedly hit a 2021 GMC truck that was parked at the market. Troopers arrived on the scene and discovered that one of the operators had exchanged insurance information and abruptly departed the scene. Upon further investigation, the operator of the departed vehicle was located and subsequently arrested for suspicion of DUI.
Feb. 26
• At approximately 12:01 a.m., a vehicle operated by a female drove into the side of the River Bend Market in Townshend. The impact resulted in damage to the building. The vehicle remained on scene for approximately 30 minutes and then drove away. Anyone with information about the crash or the identity of the driver is asked to call Trooper Thompson at the Westminster barracks, 802-722-4600.