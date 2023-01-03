• The Vermont State Police received a report of an active burglary in a dwelling on Lawrence Road in the town of Rockingham on Dec. 28, at about 9:15 p.m. Anyone with information or knowledge of the incident is urged to contact Trooper Galusha at the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.
• On Jan. 1, at 4:24 a.m., the Vermont State Police was notified of a single-vehicle crash on Grafton Road in Townshend. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as a 22-year-old Newfane man. Police report the driver had displayed signs and indicators of impairment and, after a subsequent investigation, it was determined he was operating his motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was transported to the Westminster Barracks where he was processed and cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division.