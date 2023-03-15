March 1
• At approximately 11:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police received a 911 call reporting a single-vehicle crash in the area of Interstate 91 north, mile marker 30, in Westminster. The 75-year-old operator was found to be unresponsive. Troopers and emergency services personnel conducted life saving measures and were able to revive the driver, who was transported to Springfield Hospital for treatment. An investigation determined that the driver was under the influence of narcotics while operating his vehicle and was subsequently processed for suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics. The driver was released with a criminal citation and scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division at a future date.
March 11
• At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Vermont State Police-Westminster Barracks received reports of a vehicle off the road and the operator slumped over, on Interstate 91 south, near mile marker 26 in Westminster. Subsequent investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Connecticut man for the suspicion of DUI after Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were performed. The operator was brought to the Westminster Barracks for processing and was cited to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court — Windham Criminal Division.