BRATTLEBORO -- The Brattleboro Police Department announced important holiday traffic advisories.
Through Jan. 2, the department will participate in a holiday season enforcement campaign sponsored by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Officers will conduct extra traffic patrols, with the goal of reducing crashes and resulting injuries caused by impaired drivers.
The Brattleboro Police Department also announced that during the week of Dec. 23 to Dec. 30, it and other local law enforcement will conduct a sobriety checkpoint in town. An aggressive effort will be made to identify impaired drivers on the streets. Officers will also enforce seatbelt, child restraint and other motor vehicle laws during the checkpoint.