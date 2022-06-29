BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Recreation & Parks Department will hold its Annual Pool Party from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at the Living Memorial Park pool. This year’s theme is Luau and is intended for all family members. There will be fun water games and races to enjoy, music, face painting, prizes and more.
The $6 per person cost includes swimming and a picnic-style dinner of hot dogs, hamburgers, chips, salads, ice cream and more.
For all programs, events, facility information and more, visit www.brattleboro.org or contact the Gibson Aiken Office at 802-254-5808 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.