Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 6:27 pm
An view from above to the senior class prank at Brattleboro Union High School.
BRATTLEBORO — Members of the Brattleboro Union High School senior class pulled a harmless prank by parking poorly at the school on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
In this week's Vermontitude podcast, host Peter "Fish" Case chats up Chris Mays, a longtime reporter with the Brattleboro Reformer, markers an… Vermontitude Episode 30: Markers and Mascots
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.