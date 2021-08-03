In the hopes that we all might be reminded of the people who continue to work through a global crisis at great personal risk to keep our community functioning, and out of my own desire to somehow express thanks, here is the 31st in a series of portraits of our fellow community members whose work has been deemed essential.
As we begin to find our way out of the worst of the pandemic, we are starting to see faces again.
It feels appropriate to show this transition here, while continuing to highlight and give thanks to our fellow community members.
The pandemic made clear to us just how important our essential workers are; I hope that we can remember that feeling of gratitude going forward.
To see the first 30 series of portraits, go to reformer.com and search for “Portraits of essential workers”.
This project is possible thanks to a grant from the Town Arts Fund through the Arts Council of Windham County.