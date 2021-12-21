In the hopes that we all might be reminded of the people who continue to work through a global crisis at great personal risk to keep our community functioning, and out of my own desire to somehow express thanks, here is the 51st in a series of portraits of our fellow community members whose work has been deemed essential.
The pandemic has made clear to us just how important our essential workers are; I hope that we can remember that feeling of gratitude going forward.
To see the first 50 series of portraits, go to reformer.com and search for “Portraits of essential workers”.
As we approach the last installment of this series (next week), I invite you to follow the project online on Facebook and Instagram at @essentialsvt where I will continue sharing these portraits of our community for some time to come.