This week will mark exactly one year of sharing these portraits.
While I doubt I will ever stop photographing my community, this series is coming to a close.
I’m grateful for the Brattleboro Reformer for allowing me to share my work here every week for a year.
I am grateful for a community that has embraced this work with love.
Above all, I am grateful for the people in this community who have worked through every phase of this pandemic to give us a sense of normalcy and have tirelessly kept our little corner of the world functioning. There are simply too many of you to possibly photograph everybody, but please know that in the years and decades to come, your efforts will be known as feats of heroism, and remembered for the gift they were.
You have my endless gratitude.
Thank you.
— Ezra Distler
To see the first 50 series of portraits, go to reformer.com and search for “Portraits of essential workers” or follow @essentialsvt and @ezradistler on Instagram or Facebook to see these portraits and more.