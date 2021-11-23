In the hopes that we all might be reminded of the people who continue to work through a global crisis at great personal risk to keep our community functioning, and out of my own desire to somehow express thanks, here is the 47th in a series of portraits of our fellow community members whose work has been deemed essential.
The pandemic has made clear to us just how important our essential workers are; I hope that we can remember that feeling of gratitude going forward.
