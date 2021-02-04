In the hopes that we all might be reminded of the people who continue to work through a global crisis at great personal risk to keep our community functioning, and out of my own desire to somehow express thanks, here is the fifth in a series of portraits of our fellow community members whose work has been deemed essential.
To see the first four series of portraits, go online to bit.ly/2LeEBVG, bit.ly/ 38WPMv0, bit.ly/ 2Nsk3JO and bit.ly/36zIVG8.
This project is possible thanks to a grant from the Town Arts Fund through the Arts Council of Windham County.