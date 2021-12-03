BRATTLEBORO — The Town Clerk’s office has released information about local elected positions opening up and how residents can put their names in the hat.
Petitions for Town Officers, Windham Southeast School District Board Members, and Town Meeting Members are now available at the Town Clerk’s office. Town elections will be Tuesday, March 1, at the American Legion, and the Annual Representative Town Meeting will begin on Saturday, March 19. The location and format will be announced at a later date.
Petitions for Town Officers and Windham Southeast School District Board Members must contain at least 30 valid signatures of registered Brattleboro voters and be filed no later than 5 p.m., Jan. 24 at the clerk’s office in order to have their name placed on the ballot.
Candidates for Town Meeting member must file a nomination petition, issued by the Town Clerk’s office, with at least 10 valid signatures of voters from the district where the candidate lives by the same time and date. Incumbents for Town Meeting member must return their Notice of Intent form by then also.
Positions up for candidacy
A one year position as Town Moderator is up for election. Right now, Lawrin Crispe serves in the position.
Eric Annis is currently Lister, a three-year position also up for candidacy.
A three-year post as a Select Board member is open for candidates, where Timothy Wessel now serves. Two separate one-year tenures on the Select Board will also appear on the ballot, positions now held by Jessica Gelter and Daniel Quipp.
Richard H. Cooke is First Constable, and Ivan Hennessy is Second Constable, one-year positions that are both up for election.
Marshall Wheelock is currently Trustee of Public Funds, a three-year position that will also appear on the ballot. Jaci Reynolds serves as the Unified School Director, and the three year position will also be voted on in March.
Town Meeting membersDistrict One needs 16 members for three years, one member for two years and four members for one year.
District Two needs 15 members for three years, two members for two years and one member for one year.
District Three needs 15 members for three years, three member for two years and no one-year members.
The number of Town Meeting members to be elected is subject to change based on resignations prior to ballot deadline.